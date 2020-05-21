<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2020 22:30:00

Raven Industries Announces Cash Dividend

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN), announced today that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 17, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
AMS AG / Logitech 54238982 49.00 % 14.00 %
Credit Suisse / UBS 54239012 65.00 % 14.00 %
Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 54238983 59.00 % 12.00 %

"We are evaluating our current practice of paying a quarterly dividend and whether it is the best use of capital,” said Dan Rykhus, President and CEO. "We see great opportunity to generate exceptional long-term growth through increased investment in Raven Autonomy™, Raven Composites™, and Aerostar. We will continue to evaluate this as we progress through the year and make the appropriate capital allocations to drive long-term shareholder value creation.”

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Raven Industries IncShsmehr Nachrichten