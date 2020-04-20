20.04.2020 20:55:00

RAVE Restaurant Group Launches 'Feed Essential Workers' Program

DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc., the parent company for Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza, has just launched "Feed Essential Workers" programs at both brands to donate meals to healthcare, grocery, fire department and police department staff.

Now through May, Pie Five Pizza and Pizza Inn guests can pay it forward and purchase a meal for the frontlines for $5 or $10 while placing a call-in order or ordering online. 100% of all funds will go directly towards feeding local essential workers and those in need.

"There's nothing more important to us than giving back to our communities, and our involvement has never been more vital," said RAVE Chief Operating Officer Mike Burns. "We are facing challenging times, but we will get through this together. With help from Pie Five and Pizza Inn guests, we will be able to serve our neighbors who have been bravely serving us."

Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza are currently serving guests through carryout, curbside and contactless delivery at participating locations. For the restaurant nearest you, and to order online, visit pizzainn.com or piefivepizza.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates and franchises approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit raverg.com.

Contact: Brooke Sundermier, Champion Management
972.930.9933; bsundermier@championmgt.com

RAVE Restaurant Group (PRNewsFoto/RAVE Restaurant Group)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rave-restaurant-group-launches-feed-essential-workers-program-301043720.html

SOURCE RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 424.60
4.15 %
Alcon 51.76
3.11 %
Givaudan 3’290.00
2.36 %
Roche Hldg G 334.50
2.34 %
Nestle 108.36
2.19 %
Swisscom 520.80
0.62 %
Sika 160.60
0.03 %
LafargeHolcim 36.92
-0.22 %
The Swatch Grp 197.40
-0.58 %
Geberit 409.40
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:04
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving: Kursrallye erwartet?
14:00
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
09:43
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:00
SMI-Anleger werden zuversichtlicher
07:00
A New Approach to Earnings Season?
06:00
Daily Markets: SMI – Richtungsentscheidung steht an / Visa – Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Dow verliert - US-Anleger vorsichtig -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger nominiert Franz Richter als Nachfolger von Remo Lütolf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow verliert - US-Anleger vorsichtig -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag zu. An der Wall Street treten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. Daneben bewegten sich die Indizes an den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB