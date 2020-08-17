RATIONAL USA Launches iCombi Pro Product Line

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RATIONAL, the market leader in combi oven technology, today announces the launch of the iCombi Pro in the United States. This next-generation family of combi ovens is now available from RATIONAL dealers nationwide.

The market leader with a 60% share of the North American combi oven market, RATIONAL raises the bar on kitchen equipment intelligence, power, efficiency and flexibility with the release of iCombi Pro. The iCombi Pro offers commercial kitchens higher productivity, shorter cooking times and lower energy consumption compared to the previous model, while still providing outstanding consistency of results, even at full loads.

New, market-leading features include time and energy-optimized cooking for high-production kitchens. The iCombi Pro indicates which foods can be cooked together, and items can be prepared as quickly as possible, produced in the most energy-efficient way, or sequenced to be ready at a specified time. The iCombi Pro will tell operators when to load and take out each food item to align with the production plan.

In response to customer feedback, now chefs can intervene when using an automatic cooking path. It's also possible to switch from cooking just one type of food to a mixed load with different foods on each shelf. When this happens, the iCombi Pro will update the cooking parameters and automatically adjust the temperature and cooking times for each item.

Another breakthrough feature is the ultra-fast, approximately 12-minute interim cleaning cycle. This ensures minimal downtime by quickly eliminating cooking smells and preparing the iCombi for its next use. This means staff can grill proteins, run the cleaning cycle while they take a break, and then bake or steam delicate food items without fear of flavor transfer.

"Beyond the outstanding cooking results, the new iCombi Pro offers operators the opportunity to improve their kitchen management and business operations," says Markus Glueck, executive vice president for RATIONAL North America. "All commercial kitchens are under pressure to operate differently, with a heightened focus on safety, productivity and cost-efficiency. The intelligent functions of iCombi Pro help operators conquer today's most pressing challenges."

RATIONAL made a substantial investment in the research and development of the new iCombi product line. Nearly 95% of this product line is redesigned, reengineered and reprogrammed. Teams of product designers, physicists, engineers, software engineers, data architects, nutritionists and chefs worked together to create the iCombi Pro with the aim of creating a cooking system that would define the modern commercial kitchen.

"The iCombi Pro will be the heart of the kitchen of the future," states Glueck. "The advanced technology makes this cooking system easier to use, and due to its intrinsic intelligence, the iCombi Pro responds just like an experienced chef. It easily performs routine tasks and could sustainably change the way commercial kitchens operate."

The iCombi Pro is now available from RATIONAL dealers in various sizes, from the compact XS to the 20-full size. In addition to the iCombi Pro, RATIONAL released the iCombi Classic for chefs who prefer to operate in manual mode, and control the heat and steam inside the cabinet themselves.

