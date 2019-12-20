Rapiscan® Systems RTT®110 Is the First Approved CT EDS on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL)

TORRANCE, California, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan Systems RTT®110 is the first high-speed Computed Tomography Explosive Detection System (EDS) to be approved on TSA's Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL). This was achieved last month after a thorough testing process with the TSA and means that the RTT®110 will now undergo further field test activities which it must pass before it can be formally qualified.

The RTT®110 has revolutionized the EDS market by providing exceptional performance at significantly lower cost of ownership. With its unique stationary gantry design and belt speed of 0.5m/s the RTT®110 produces industry leading high-resolution full volumetric 3D images at high speed giving excellent security.

"We are very excited to be included on the ACSTL and the only approved CT EDS on the list," said Mal Maginnis, President, Rapiscan Systems. "Our teams have worked extremely hard to create an exceptional product which we are all proud of. The technology has been designed to the highest quality to provide reliable and effective high-speed screening with many features ideally suited for the fast parcel industry and we are really pleased that our hard work is now being recognised."

By February 2021, all cargo shipments leaving, entering or travelling within the USA must be screened by a product included on the latest TSA's Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL). The RTT®110 is the only EDS to be approved by the TSA and to be included on the ACSTL.

About Rapiscan Systems

Rapiscan Systems, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, with more than 100,000 products installed in over 170 countries. Rapiscan Systems has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. The company's state-of-the-art products, solutions and services operate in the world's most demanding security environments, including at airports, border crossings, railway stations, seaports, government and military installations and high-risk facilities. Rapiscan Systems promotes excellence in security and efficiency, continually investing in research to develop technological advancements that address present and future threats and meet the most rigorous compliance standards worldwide.

