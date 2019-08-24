RapidX Showcases X5 and X5+ USB Car Chargers, MyDesktop Wireless Charging Stand, and PowX2 Wall Charger at TSE 2019

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidX, a lifestyle brand innovator of products for modern life, announced that it is showcasing the X5 and X5+ USB car chargers, MyDesktop Wireless Charging Stand, and PowX2 wall charger at the NACDS Total Store Expo (TSE), August 24 – 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. These along with a variety of their other products for modern life are being made available for the drug store, supermarket, club store, mass merchant, convenience, dollar and specialty retail market. RapidX executives will be available to meet with retailers and distributors at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Exhibit Hall C, Booth 2605.

This RapidX market expansion comes on the heels of the X5 car charger being selected as One of This Year's (2018) Oprah's Favorite Things and continued customer-centric innovation of the X5+. The X5+ was selected First Place IHS Mobile Accessories Innovation Award winner at Showstoppers @CES 2019.

"Our elegant design, feature rich and innovative, award winning technology is driven by constant communication with and understanding of our customers and how digital technology and communications impacts modern daily life," said Ammar Adra, founder and president of RapidX. "We extend this same passion for listening and innovation to our channel and distribution partners with pricing and package design innovation that supports product placement and high margin sales at retail outlets."

X5 and X5+

The X-5 USB car charger delivers fast charging for up to 5 devices at one time. Its intelligent recognition technology automatically adjusts to a device's charging capability to deliver the fastest charge the device can support at up to twice the speed of most USB chargers. Two priority ports for the front seat deliver up to 2.4 amps and are complemented by a 5ft cable that extends three more 2A USB ports to the back seat.

The X5+ expands car charging capability by offering a faster, more powerful, and streamlined option for all mobile devices including a laptop with a Type-C port. Unique to the X5+ is a detachable hub for the back seat that can be removed and stored until it is needed for additional passengers. The front seat portion contains 2 USB priority ports, including a QC 3.0 port for fast charging, and a Type-A USB port. When attached, the back-USB hub features 3 ports - 1 USB Type-C port for charging a laptop or any Type-C device, and 2 USB Type-A ports.

Additional capabilities for both include:



5 intelligent USB ports - detects your device and delivers the fastest possible charge

2 front seat ports and 3 with a 5ft extension for the back seat (fixed for the X5; removable for the X5+)

Award winning compact and sleek design

Smooth, high-end, modern rubberized finish

Available in multiple modern color combinations

The X5 and X5+ are available now at an MSRP of $24.99 and $34.99 respectively.

MyDesktop

Continuing the RapidX trend of customer-centric design and innovation that provides style and innovation, MyDesktop is a multipurpose Qi-wireless charging stand with 3 integrated USB ports and 2 standard power outlets. The built in 5ft power cable plugs into a single standard wall outlet, eliminating the clutter of up to 6 separate chargers and a power strip. The unique design of the charging station further enhances a desktop or night table by doubling as a horizontal stand for a smartphone. A user simply places a Qi-compatible phone on the stand and it instantly starts charging while still being able to place a call, browse the internet, or use favorite apps. The built-in surge protector helps keep all the attached devices safe.

Additional information:



Input: AC100-125V, 50/60HZ

Rate Power: 15A 1875W

USB Output: 5V/4.8A total; 5V/2.4A Max (each port)

Wireless Charging 5V/1A

Surge Protector - Joule Rating: 300j

MyDesktop is available now in multiple unique and modern colors at an MSRP of $59.99.

PowX2

The PowX2 simplifies wall charging for any standard wall socket by adding two 2.4 amp USB ports without giving up the standard socket plug. The compact design eliminates the need for awkward power strips or bulky outlet expanders when needing to plug in 4 devices. The innovation of this sleek, compact design allows two PowX2 to fit into a standard two-socket outlet allowing up to 6 devices to charge without requiring a power strip. The smooth, rubberized design is available in 4 modern color combinations.

Additional information:



Input: AC 110V – 240V, 50 – 60HZ, 10.5A

AC Output: 110V – 240V, 50 – 60HZ, 10A

DC Output USB 5V, 2.4A Total Max

PowX2 is available now at a MSRP of $14.99

Concluded Adra, "Our products' are also perfect tools for charging portable medical devices. Other products that are ideal for the NACDS TSE Expo include the DualX which transforms between a 2 USB wall charger and a car charger allowing it to easily move from home to car to office and back again; and Cari, a 3-in-1 mobile phone credit card wallet that also replaces a ring holder/knob and stand. We look forward to expanding our market reach by enabling channel partners to support their brand identity, easily deliver the top-quality products their customers are looking for and enhancing the overall buying experience."

Product Videos

X5+: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJp74WD4bb0

MyDesktop: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDhpE585otk&t=5s

About RapidX

RapidX, a lifestyle brand innovator of products for modern life, enhances the mobile digital experience at home, in the office, or on the go. RapidX products are designed to be powerful, functionally unique, of highest quality, and to foster efficiency while enhancing one's personality and style. This includes premium mobile technology device high speed USB and wireless chargers, multi-device car chargers, home and office charging systems, and fashionable and functional phone wallets. For more information, and to view the full lineup, visit: http://www.rapidx.io or call (844) 234-0830.

SOURCE RapidX