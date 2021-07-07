SMI 11’954 -0.1%  SPI 15’389 0.0%  Dow 34’577 -0.6%  DAX 15’511 -1.0%  Euro 1.0933 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’053 -0.9%  Gold 1’798 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’192 0.0%  Dollar 0.9249 0.2%  Öl 74.9 -2.9% 

07.07.2021 00:30:00

Rapid Growth in E-commerce Retail: Impact on Automated Guided Vehicle Market

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automated Guided Vehicle Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9%. 

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market Analysis Report by Product (Unit load carrier, Tow vehicle, Pallet truck, Assembly line vehicle, and Others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce retail. In addition, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the AGV market.

Major Five Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies:

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • KION GROUP AG

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Unit load carrier - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Tow vehicle - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Pallet truck - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Assembly line vehicle - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

