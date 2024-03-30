Rapala VMC Corporation: Changes in Global Management Team

Rapala VMC Corporation, Changes board/management/auditors, March 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. EET



Stanislas de Castelnau, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations is retiring at the end of March 2024 after a highly successful 23-year career at Rapala VMC. Having started his career back in 2001 as General Manager of Rapala VMC’s French hook factory (VMC Peche SA) Stanislas De Castelnau has for the past eight years been in charge of developing Rapala VMC ‘s worldwide operations.

Stanislas de Castelnau’s work duties will be assumed by Tuomas Akkanen, Executive Vice President, Head of Group Supply Chain and Winter Sports and by Jean-Philippe Nicolle, Chief Operating Officer.

"I want to thank Stanislas de Castelnau for his strong contribution in managing Group hook business and in developing Group operations during his very successful career in Rapala VMC. Stanislas de Castelnau’ s efforts during recent years has been instrumental in the successful implementing of Rapala VMC’s strategy into Rapala VMC ‘s worldwide operations, in particular in the factories and working capital management” says President and CEO Lars Ollberg.

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC Group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands such as VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 222 million in 2023, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

