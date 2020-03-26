Rankings of the World's Top 52 Publishers by App Annie, FunPlus Crowns 2020 App Annie Top Chinese Publishers by Overseas Revenue

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, App Annie formally released its 2020 list of the World's Top 52 Publishers as well as its Annual Revenue Ranking of Chinese Publishers, recognizing the sector's most innovative and successful firms.

This year's rankings included companies from 12 countries and regions, including China, where FunPlus occupied the No.1 spot in terms of annual revenues from outside of China, as well as coming in No.22 globally among all companies on the list of the World's Top 52 Publishers.

FunPlus has focused on global markets from its founding days and is famous for its game themes and art styles that resonate around the world, particularly in North American and Europe. FunPlus has been recognized in the World's Top 52 for several consecutive years.

FunPlus founder and CEO Andy Zhong said, "Our continually improving performance in the World's Top 52 list is a recognition of our hard efforts in 2019. During the year, we focused on optimizing our existing games and releasing new ones based on our drive to always be creating excellent games, garnering much attention from players worldwide. We will continue to do our best to focus on our game classification strategy in 2020 and look forward to achieving recognition and favorable notice by players in more game categories."

Meanwhile, App Annie CEO Theodore Krantz congratulated the world's outstanding mobile publishers, adding that the company feels honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with so many top producers, providing data and analytic services that help them create a superior user experiences, while continuing to innovate.

Asian publishers again dominated this year's Top 52 list, with five of the top ten, and over half in total, hailing from the region. When looking at countries individually, US-based publishers took the lead with 17 companies making the list. And consistent with past trends, game publishers continued to account for the vast majority of revenue, contributing 72 percent of the total spend in app stores worldwide in 2019.

FunPlus is a global digital interactive entertainment company with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, San Francisco, Tokyo, Stockholm, Moscow and Barcelona. The company employs nearly 1,000 people spread across 20 countries and regions, and its local operations and in-game translation engine supports game play in 23 languages. FunPlus' strategy game studio, KingsGroup, is the maker of King of Avalon which has topped the list of game bestsellers in 67 countries, as well as Guns of Glory which has achieved No.1 ranking in 45 countries, including the USA and most European markets. State of Survival is the studio's most recent successful game that has been rapidly climbing the charts.

The company has also won many honors in other fields, including, for three consecutive years, Funplus Makes Google Brandz "Top 30 International Chinese Brand" for Third Year in a Row. In addition, on the list of Top 30 Chinese Publishers in terms of the overseas revenue for 2019, FunPlus held the top spot for 10 consecutive months, outperforming household names NetEase and Tencent.

The strong showing of many Chinese game publishers, including FunPlus, in the World's Top 52 Publishers for 2020 demonstrates the degree to which they have developed a meaningful footprint outside the domestic market, with the best among them gaining respect and recognition among players, reviewers and industry watchers worldwide.

With more than a decade of experience in the field, FunPlus, was early to establish a major operations center in China that focused on global markets, earning it the distinction of being the leading brand in the Chinese game industry in terms its performance overseas.

