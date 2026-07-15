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15.07.2026 14:46:40
Rani Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Data For RT-114
(RTTNews) - Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) on Wednesday reported positive initial data from the Phase 1 study of RT-114, an orally administered RaniPill Capsule delivering PG-102, a GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist being developed by ProGen Co., Ltd.
The initial data demonstrated that oral RT-114 achieved systemic exposure exceeding that of matched subcutaneous administration, with a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the GLP-1/GLP-2 agonist class of therapeutics.
No serious adverse events were reported, and treatment-related side effects, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, were mild and transient. The elimination half-life was similar between oral RT-114 and subcutaneous PG-102.
Following the results, Rani is adding a new Phase 1a cohort to further evaluate the oral-to-subcutaneous pharmacokinetic relationship and support dose selection for a planned Phase 1b obesity study, expected to begin in 2026 with data anticipated in 2027.
Rani Therapeutics and ProGen are jointly developing RT-114 under a collaboration agreement that shares development costs and future revenues equally.
Rani Therapeutics shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.6490 on Tuesday.
Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz
Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
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25.03.26
|Ausblick: Rani Therapeutics A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)