RangeXTD, Wi-Fi Extender and Signal Booster Launch Announcement

RangeXTD is a WiFi booster that was specifically created for homes with many rooms that don't get perfect internet coverage. This device allows all residents to enjoy high-speed internet at the same time no matter where they are in the house. They can even be outside — on the porch or in the backyard — and still comfortably surf their favorite sites.

The manufacturer claims that RangeXTD WiFi booster is great for all kinds of activities — online gaming, streaming, watching movies, downloading large files, even working from home. With its connection speed of up to 300 Mbps, it's certainly one of the most impressive amplifiers on the market. To put it in a perspective, with such internet speed, a 30GB file can get downloaded in just 15 minutes.

RangeXTD also has tremendous potential to make life much easier for those who travel a lot. It's an amplifier that doubles as a router, so it's possible to use it outside of the house — in cafes, gas stations, or hotel rooms. This device allows the user to set up a password, thus preventing strangers from using the internet for free. In addition, it's much safer to connect to it than to hotspots.

How Does RangeXTD Work?

RangeXTD may sound like a complicated device, but it's surprisingly easy to use. Even those who normally don't do well with technology won't find any issues with its installation. And for any questions that might arise, the device comes with a manual where everything's explained, along with a toll-free customer service line for tech support.

Here is how it works. After taking it out of the package, press the WPS button to enable safe encryption. Then, plug it in somewhere between the router and the dead zone and connect it to Wi-Fi. RangeXTD will guide users through the whole process, so it should be quite painless.

Ultimately, the wifi repeater uses its two antennas to amplify and transmit the signal that's coming from the router. It can catch the signal even in the rooms which are considered to be dead zones, and then boost it. Thus, the whole house gets nice coverage.

RangeXTD Main Features



Transfer speeds of up to 300 Mbps. RangeXTD provides lightning-fast internet that several people can use at the same time. These high speeds are great for gaming, streaming, and downloading large files in a matter of minutes.

Extends the range of the router. RangeXTD WiFi extender ensures that there are no "Wi-Fi dead zones" in the house. The internet is fast in all rooms, no matter how far from the router they are. Even the backyard is covered.

Overcomes obstacles. Thick walls can interfere with the Wi-Fi signal, but they are no match for RangeXTD. The signal is just as strong behind a wall as it is right next to the router.

Easy to set up. As soon as it's out of the box, it's ready to use. Even those who aren't tech-savvy won't have any trouble setting up the device and using it.

Small and compact. It fits comfortably in the hand, so it's easy to carry around and make room for it in a travel bag.

Repeater, router, and access point in one. RangeXTD can be used at home to increase the coverage of already available Wi-Fi, but it can also act as a router. It's perfect for people who travel and need to get some work done — all they need to do is connect it to their laptops.

Secure internet. RangeXTD uses passwords and encryption to protect against freeloading and data-stealing. It's much safer to use than public Wi-Fi hotspots, especially when dealing with sensitive information from work.

Better internet without additional monthly bills. There are no hidden costs or contracts to sign — RangeXTD doesn't add a single cent to monthly bills.

The only way to buy it is through the official RangeXTD website as there are no physical stores that sell it. This could be inconvenient for some customers, but the company has decided to apply a 30 days money back guarantee.

What Do the Customers Say?

In their RangeXTD reviews, customers have said that this Wi-Fi booster is a must-have for large homes. Instead of suffering a one-bar signal in some rooms, now they have a consistently fast internet everywhere in the house. Here is what a few users said about the RangeXTD WiFi repeater.

"I take a lot of business trips and I can't risk opening work emails on public Wi-Fi. This lets me set up my own private high-speed connection anywhere. It's fantastic, I recommended it to everyone in my office." — Debby F, Salt Lake City.

"No more buffering!!! I ordered one of these for my living room and now my TV can stream anything from YouTube or Netflix at full-speed no problem." — Luis R, Atlanta.

"I've tried other Wi-Fi boosters before, but unless I was standing right next to them, they barely made a difference. This is totally different!! I put one in my upstairs hallway and now the entire floor has a crazy-fast connection." — Joseph P, Minneapolis.

Just as RangeXTD reviews say, this product is dependable and worth looking into. It ensures that there are no more long buffering times, dead zones, and loading issues. In fact, every corner of the house will have access to strong signal and fast internet.

Overall, this product got overwhelmingly positive feedback both from reviewers and from regular customers.

To help customers acquire RangeXTD Wifi Booster, the company is offering a special price reduction of 50% .

In addition, the product comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So if there are any issues with it, the company gives a full refund. Currently, this WiFi booster is available on the RangeXTD Official site.

