03.10.2019 23:00:00

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the "Company”) will report third quarter 2019 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on October 24, 2019. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a third quarter 2019 earnings conference call the morning of October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company also provides non-rig well services that are necessary to bring and maintain a well on production.

