CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2021, ended in 06/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.
HIGHLIGHTS
The main highlights of the 2Q2021 are as follows:
- 2Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.0 billion, an increase of 135.0% as compared to 2Q20 (R$ 1.3 billion);
- 2Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.1 billion, 126.6% higher than the revenue achieved in 2Q20 (R$ 933.0 million);
- 2Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 322.6 million, with EBITDA margin of 15.3%;
- 2Q21 Net Income is R$ 122.1 million, and net margin of 5.8%, as compared to net income of R$ 55.3 million in 2Q20.
VIDEOCONFERENCE RESULTS
August 11, 2021, Wednesday
11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London
Access Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r25NSaz8Sb2xbrNfnsd3Rg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301352670.html
SOURCE Randon S.A.
Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
Was hat sich im 1. Halbjahr bei den Strukturierten Produkten bewegt? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick welche Basiswerte besonders gefragt waren und ob es über die letzten Jahre zu Verschiebungen gekommen ist. Weiter wagt Dominique Böhler einen Ausblick, in welche Richtung es gehen könnte.
