+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 23:00:00

Randon Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), the controlling holding company of twelve companies operating within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q2019), and the year 2019, ended December 31, 2019. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

  • Total Gross Revenue 2019, before consolidation, of R$ 7.3 billion, up 20.6% over 2018;
  • Consolidated Net Revenue 2019 of R$ 5.1 billion, 19.5% higher than the revenue obtained in 2018 (R$ 4.3 billion);
  • EBITDA 2019 of R$ 690.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 13.6% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 729.1 million in 2019, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%;
  • Net Income of R$ 247.6 million in 2019, with net margin of 4.9%, against net income of R$ 151.7 million in 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q2019 are as follows:

  • 4Q2019 Consolidated Net Revenue reached R$ 1.3 billion, 6.0% higher than 4Q2018 (R$ 1.2 billion);
  • 4Q2019 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 160.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.5% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 157.1 million in 4Q2019 with a 12.2% adjusted EBITDA margin;
  • Foreign sales totaled US$ 51.7 million in the quarter, a decrease of 6.1%, compared with the same quarter in 2018;
  • Net Profit of R$ 52.9 million in 4Q2019 and Net Margin of 4.1%, against net profit of R$ 35.4 million in 4Q2018.

CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

March, 5, 2020, Thursday,
11:00AM Brasília, 09:00AMNew York and 2:00PMLondon
Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1080/ 2820-4080
Dial–in from USA: +1 646 828-8246/ +1 800 492-3904
Ticker: RANDON

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:
http://choruscall.com.br/randon/4t19.htm (portuguese) 
http://choruscall.com.br/randon/4q19.htm (english) 

IR Contact
Esteban Mario Angeletti
(+55 54) 3239.2505
ri@randon.com.br

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-fourth-quarter-and-2019-results-301017273.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
13:30
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
13:00
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
09:37
SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
08:42
Weekly Hits: Wasserstoff-Aktien – Energiegeladene Neuemissionen / Weltbörsen – Die Kurse schlagen kräftig aus / Rohstoffmonitor – Februar 2020
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an
Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Merz mahnt grosse Reform der Alterssicherung an
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen verzeichneten unterdessen Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;