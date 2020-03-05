|
05.03.2020 23:00:00
Randon Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), the controlling holding company of twelve companies operating within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q2019), and the year 2019, ended December 31, 2019. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.
- Total Gross Revenue 2019, before consolidation, of R$ 7.3 billion, up 20.6% over 2018;
- Consolidated Net Revenue 2019 of R$ 5.1 billion, 19.5% higher than the revenue obtained in 2018 (R$ 4.3 billion);
- EBITDA 2019 of R$ 690.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 13.6% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 729.1 million in 2019, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%;
- Net Income of R$ 247.6 million in 2019, with net margin of 4.9%, against net income of R$ 151.7 million in 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
The main highlights of the 4Q2019 are as follows:
- 4Q2019 Consolidated Net Revenue reached R$ 1.3 billion, 6.0% higher than 4Q2018 (R$ 1.2 billion);
- 4Q2019 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 160.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.5% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 157.1 million in 4Q2019 with a 12.2% adjusted EBITDA margin;
- Foreign sales totaled US$ 51.7 million in the quarter, a decrease of 6.1%, compared with the same quarter in 2018;
- Net Profit of R$ 52.9 million in 4Q2019 and Net Margin of 4.1%, against net profit of R$ 35.4 million in 4Q2018.
CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS
March, 5, 2020, Thursday,
11:00AM Brasília, 09:00AMNew York and 2:00PMLondon
Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1080/ 2820-4080
Dial–in from USA: +1 646 828-8246/ +1 800 492-3904
Ticker: RANDON
The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:
http://choruscall.com.br/randon/4t19.htm (portuguese)
http://choruscall.com.br/randon/4q19.htm (english)
IR Contact
Esteban Mario Angeletti
(+55 54) 3239.2505
ri@randon.com.br
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-fourth-quarter-and-2019-results-301017273.html
SOURCE Randon S.A.
