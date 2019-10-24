Rand Capital Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand”), a business development company, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its results, and discuss its corporate strategies. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Thursday, November 7, 2019 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 689-8263 Webcast: https://ir.randcapital.com/ir-calendar

A telephonic replay will be available from 5:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, November 14, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13694913. The webcast replay will be available in the Investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

