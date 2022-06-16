Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
16.06.2022 17:05:00

Rancho Valencia Works with Rackspace Technology on Migration to Office 365 to Strengthen Customer Service Standards and Optimize Email Infrastructure

Rackspace Technology
6.04 USD -10.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Upgraded email platform resulted in performance boost of 30%

SAN ANTONIO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Rancho Valencia worked with the company to migrate their email server from on-premises to Office 365 to strengthen customer service standards, optimize its email infrastructure and further integrate Microsoft® 365™ into its daily operations. The upgraded email platform resulted in a 30% faster and more secure experience than before.

Rancho Valencia is a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort and spa located on 45 rolling acres north of San Diego, CA. Founded in 2001, the privately held property employs 350 people with annual revenue of $25M.

U.S. hospitality is a $133 billion industry and IT services and management within the hospitality industry are different from many traditional IT models because, on top of traditional operations, hospitality IT presents many additional challenges related to guest engagement and guest services. By investing in technology applications at touchpoints throughout the customer journey, hoteliers have an opportunity to increase revenue and boost guest engagement.

"The Rackspace Technology team took the time to understand our existing email environment, provide a plan and timeline for migrating our email server from on-premises to Rackspace Technology Exchange, and then to Microsoft 365,” said Omid Arjomand, InfoTech Director, Rancho Valencia. "Our resort wanted to make the most of its Microsoft 365 environment and platform to optimize revenue and customer satisfaction. We were referred to Rackspace Technology based primarily on its support availability, however, the team was able to adapt and respond effectively to our unique ticketing and went above and beyond our expectations when it comes to customer service and professionalism, which we really appreciated.” 

Rancho Valencia leveraged the Microsoft 365 environment and platform by taking full advantage of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem combined with Rackspace Technology applications and tools. The improved platform is saving money as well as freeing up resources for app development. Stability, security, and the ease of addressing compliance all increased. 

"With the help of Rackspace Technology, Rancho Valencia was able to reduce costs, improve performance and strengthen security while providing guests with a five-star digital experience,” Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. "The upgraded Rancho Valencia email platform has given users a 30% faster and more secure experience than before and an enhanced overall experience.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@Rackspace.com


﻿

