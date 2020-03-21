Ramtech Wins Best of Show and Two Awards of Distinction at the Modular Building Institute's 2020 World of Modular Convention

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build commercial modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas announced that the company received their first Best of Show award and two Awards of Distinction at the Modular Building Institute's 2020 World of Modular annual convention and trade show held on March 9-12 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Ramtech received the Best of Show award and an Award of Distinction in the Relocatable Office category for a modular office building that the company manufactured and installed at the Fort Hood, Texas operations center of Dominion Energy. The design-build project was a joint venture between Ramtech and Wilmot Modular Structures of White Marsh, Maryland. The project design criteria required high end finishes, sustainable materials, energy saving practices, and the ability to relocate and expand the building in the future. "Winning the Best of Show award from our peers in the commercial modular industry is an honor," said Matt Slataper, President of Ramtech. "It's a testimony to the dedication of our people and the collaborative team approach that we bring to every project we do."

The second Award of Distinction was in the Permanent Special Application category for a 1,080 square foot in-plant employee breakroom, developed for Martin Marietta at the company's Midlothian (Texas) cement plant. The facility was constructed using traditional modular construction with atypical ten-foot-wide modules in order to fit within an area surrounded by the extensive piping and rigging of one of the cement plant's kilns. The project required a small on-site construction footprint to minimize the impact on Martin Marietta's existing operations. Because most of the interior and exterior finishes and the mechanical and electrical work were done in Ramtech's manufacturing plant, the facility was installed on a weekend and finished out in under two weeks.

The 2020 Modular Building Institute Awards of Distinction program included hundreds of entries in categories for relocatable, permanent, and renovated modular buildings, as well as for marketing and promotional pieces. The Awards of Distinction competition includes over 30 categories for relocatable and permanent modular buildings, and facilities that were renovated for reuse. MBI member companies may submit entries that are reviewed by an impartial panel of industry and non-industry construction and code experts, architects, and engineers for architectural excellence, technical innovation, sustainability, cost effectiveness, energy efficiency, and calendar days to complete.

About Ramtech Building Systems

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

