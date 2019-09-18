Ramtech To Showcase Relocatable and Permanent Modular Construction at the 2019 TASA | TASB Convention in Dallas

MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company will be exhibiting its relocatable modular school buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for education facilities in booth 878 at the 2019 TASA | TASB Convention being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on September 20-22 in Dallas, Texas. The txEd CON19 conference is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees from public school districts across the state, including 4,000 school board members and their guests, and over 1,000 school administrators including superintendents, associate superintendent, and other key school district personnel. The trade exhibition will begin Friday September 20 at 8:30 a.m., followed by the first general session in the afternoon with a keynote address from best-selling author Kevin Carroll who will speak on "Unleashing Growth Through Creativity and Innovation".

Considered the premier annual conference for Texas school board members and district administrators, the TASA | TASB is an annual collaborative event that produces the largest gathering of public education leaders and decision-makers that serve over 5.3 million students in Texas. Hosted jointly by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards, the convention focuses on providing training and continuing education to school district leadership teams in order to aid in developing their roles in the state's public school system. The conference provides relevant and practical programs and workshops for attendees to meet and talk with their peers from across the state, and the ability to view and source products and services in an exhibit area with more than 300 exhibitors. In addition to displaying their traditional relocatable portable classrooms, Ramtech will also highlight its two types of permanent modular construction utilizing both a pier and beam and the company's innovative slab-on-grade approaches for small to large permanent education facilities.

About Ramtech and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Mansfield, Texas-based Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction to educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source provider solution. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 total projects of diverse sizes across multiple industries. Their school project portfolio includes both relocatable buildings and facilities built using a traditional pier and beam permanent modular construction, and the company's flagship slab-on-grade permanent modular construction system. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems