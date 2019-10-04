Ramtech to Feature Relocatable and Permanent Modular Buildings at the 2019 Texas Municipal League Conference October 9-11 in San Antonio

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company will be exhibiting its relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction in booth 910 during the 2019 Texas Municipal League annual conference and exhibition at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on October 9-11 in San Antonio, Texas. The annual conference is expected to draw more than 3,000 appointed and elected government leaders that represent over 300 Texas cities. The conference will begin Wednesday, October 9th with a keynote address from digital anthropologist and futurist Brian Solis on 'Escaping from Distractions to Live a Better Life'. The other keynote speakers include Olympic medalist and best selling author Bonnie St. John, and The Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo who will both address community and resilience.

Considered the signature event for Texas' local government agencies, the TML Annual Conference and Exhibition is a yearly gathering that provides Texas municipal leaders including mayors, council members, city managers, and department executives with an opportunity to meet and discuss current trends while sharing best practices with their peers. The conference will have over 400 exhibitors and will feature six concurrent session tracks with subjects ranging from cyber security to construction issues. In addition to displaying their traditional relocatable modular buildings, Ramtech will also feature their pier and beam and slab-on-grade permanent modular construction options. The two prefabricated construction approaches combine the best of offsite manufacturing and onsite construction techniques for faster building development with less design and construction costs than using site built methods.

About Ramtech Building Systems

Since 1982 Mansfield, Texas-based Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction to educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source provider solution. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 total projects of diverse sizes across multiple industries. Their government project portfolio includes both relocatable buildings and facilities built using a traditional pier and beam permanent modular construction, and the company's flagship slab-on-grade permanent modular construction system. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

