Ramtech Set to Move to the Next Construction Phase for the Permanent Modular Office Building for Los Alamos National Laboratory

MANSFIELD, Texas, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build commercial modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company has completed all of the soil preparation requirements and will now begin development of the concrete foundation for the 22,680 square foot permanent modular office building the company is constructing for Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in Los Alamos, NM. As part of the site preparation, Ramtech spent several weeks performing an extensive sub-surface investigation to locate known and unknown utilities, along with identifying the remnants of a previous structure that was demolished on the site several decades ago.

The project is being built using Ramtech's innovative slab-on-grade permanent modular construction process. Using this method, factory-built modular sections are constructed as three-dimensional structural components with the walls but no floor. The modular sections are then transported to the construction site and installed using a crane directly onto a conventional concrete slab foundation. This allows the concrete slab to become the floor of the building just like any typical site-built structure. For the LANL project, Ramtech expects to have the foundation ready by the middle of June and will begin the installation of the 26 non-combustible steel-framed modular sections that make up the two-story facility during the first week of July.

Designated as a Multi-Use Office Building (MUOB) project, the new facility will be installed adjacent to LANL's main headquarters located in Technical Area 3. The modular building will include an atrium, elevator, and two stairwells. The floor plan calls for 67 personal business offices in three sizes, along with an open office plan on both floors that can accommodate 12 freestanding office spaces using custom furniture cubicles.

Although not LEED certified, the facility is requiring that the design and construction incorporate materials that are specified to process and utilize sustainable methods. The turnkey project also requires Ramtech to perform all the necessary site work including the extension and connection of utilities. The exterior finishes call for a permanent look using durable Hi-Rib horizontal metal panels at grade and an Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) with stucco textures that will accent the buildings geometry. The roofing system will incorporate a multi-layer SBS Modified Bitumen DOE "cool" installation. The interior materials and finishes have all been chosen based on aesthetics, sustainability, durability, and ease of maintenance in order to provide a facility that promotes an exceptional work environment for the building's occupants. Ramtech expects to have the project completed during January of 2021.

About Ramtech and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.



