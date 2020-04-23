Ramtech Begins Modular Building Installation for the Terminal Expansion at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems has announced that the company has initiated the process of installing the nine modular sections which will make up a 7,168 square foot expansion of the passenger terminal at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City Beach, Florida. The permanent modular building will be connected to the existing terminal with a site-built corridor and will provide two additional gates that will be completed during the summer.

Ramtech is working as a subcontractor to Allstate Construction of Tallahassee, Florida, the general contractor on the project. Ramtech's scope of work comprises core and shell manufacturing of the Type II-b all steel modular sections, the installation of the building, and the finish-out of the exterior. Using permanent modular construction, the modular sections will include the exterior walls with 24-gauge steel high-rib R-Panel siding, all door and window assemblies, interior walls with un-finished gypsum board and required shear walls, perimeter steel frame floor, and the EPDM roof assembly. Ramtech will also provide for the exterior wall and floor penetrations that are required for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The nine modular sections, manufactured in three sizes for the building configuration, will be installed and welded to a poured-in-place concrete pier foundation system.

The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, located 18 miles northwest of Panama City, opened for commercial flights in May 2010. The airport, located in Bay County on 4,000 acres, is owned by the Panama City-Bay County Airport & Industrial District and is serviced with daily flights by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines. The expansion of the terminal is part of a $10.5 million grant from the FAA to improve and expand their facilities. The airport's 105,000 square foot terminal currently has five gates with jet bridges, and two gates with ramp level access for regional aircraft. The new modular building will incorporate gates 6 and 7 to increase passenger capacity while adding additional seating space. Ramtech expects to have the building installed and weathered-in in under one week, while completing their additional scopes of work prior to the end of May.

About Ramtech and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

