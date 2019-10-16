Ramtech Begins Manufacturing of Multi-Use Office Building for Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build commercial modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company has begun the manufacturing phase on the 26 non-combustible steel framed modular sections that will make up a 22,680 square foot permanent modular building for Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in Los Alamos, NM. The two-story facility will be built using Ramtech's Slab-on-Grade Permanent Modular Construction process, and will include an atrium, elevator, and two stairwells. The floor plan calls for 67 personal business offices in three sizes, along with an open office plan on both floors that can accommodate 12 freestanding office spaces using custom furniture cubicles. Designated as a Multi-Use Office Building (MUOB) project, the new facility will be installed adjacent to LANL's main headquarters located in Technical Area 3. Ramtech will complete the manufacturing part of the facility by the middle of November with the installation of the modular sections slated for the first quarter of 2020.

The facility will not be LEED certified but will require design and construction with materials specified to process and utilize sustainable methods. The turnkey project will also require Ramtech to perform all of the necessary site work including the extension and connection of utilities. The exterior finishes call for a permanent look using durable Hi-Rib horizontal metal panels at grade and an Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) with stucco textures that properly accents the buildings geometry. The roofing system will be a multi-layer SBS Modified Bitumen DOE "cool" installation. The interior materials and finishes will be chosen based upon the aesthetics, sustainability, durability, and ease of maintenance while providing a facility design that maximizes the working conditions for the building's occupants.

About Ramtech Building Systems

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

