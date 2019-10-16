+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 17:40:00

Ramtech Begins Manufacturing of Multi-Use Office Building for Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-build commercial modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company has begun the manufacturing phase on the 26 non-combustible steel framed modular sections that will make up a 22,680 square foot permanent modular building for Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in Los Alamos, NM. The two-story facility will be built using Ramtech's Slab-on-Grade Permanent Modular Construction process, and will include an atrium, elevator, and two stairwells. The floor plan calls for 67 personal business offices in three sizes, along with an open office plan on both floors that can accommodate 12 freestanding office spaces using custom furniture cubicles. Designated as a Multi-Use Office Building (MUOB) project, the new facility will be installed adjacent to LANL's main headquarters located in Technical Area 3. Ramtech will complete the manufacturing part of the facility by the middle of November with the installation of the modular sections slated for the first quarter of 2020.

The facility will not be LEED certified but will require design and construction with materials specified to process and utilize sustainable methods. The turnkey project will also require Ramtech to perform all of the necessary site work including the extension and connection of utilities. The exterior finishes call for a permanent look using durable Hi-Rib horizontal metal panels at grade and an Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) with stucco textures that properly accents the buildings geometry. The roofing system will be a multi-layer SBS Modified Bitumen DOE "cool" installation. The interior materials and finishes will be chosen based upon the aesthetics, sustainability, durability, and ease of maintenance while providing a facility design that maximizes the working conditions for the building's occupants.

About Ramtech Building Systems
Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

 

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:36
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:12
Gold ignoriert neue Risiken
11:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
08:59
SMI - Hält dieses Mal die 10.000?
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie steigt: 21 Gründer bringen Digitalwährung Libra in Genf auf den Weg
KTM-Aktie im Plus: Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Neuer Ärger für Deutsche Bank wegen früherer Geschäfte in China
Beyond Meat will anscheinend auch in Europa produzieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas zurückgefallen -- DAX schließt mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte wies der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewann daneben hinzu. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB