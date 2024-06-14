Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.06.2024 08:25:00

RAMSAY SANTE :Cosem medical centers takeover

Generale de SanteAct
15.60 EUR -2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, June 14th 2024

Ramsay Santé sustains the local healthcare offering, in sector 1, for more than one million patients, by taking over 11 Cosem multidisciplinary medical centres

  • Ramsay Santé, the European leader in private hospitalization and primary care, announces the takeover of 11 Cosem medical centres.
  • Ramsay Santé’s offer covers the existing Cosem centres in Paris, Evry, Caen, Orléans, and Marseille, which care for over 1 million patients annually in general and specialized medicine, dentistry, imaging, and laboratory analysis.
  • The project to redeploy these centres aims to ensure the sustainability of these facilities across all present specialties and to maintain the employment of all the healthcare staff working there, totalling nearly 1,000 professionals including 660 doctors.
  • The acquisition is fully aligned with Ramsay Santé's strategy for the development of primary care in France.

Since 2020, Ramsay Santé has been pursuing a strategy of primary care development for the benefit of all patients. The Group currently runs 11 centres in France, with no excess fees, in full coordination with the Assurance Maladie and the Ministry of Health. Some of these centres, with their virtuous organisational and financial methods for the French healthcare system, are inspired in particular by the Scandinavian healthcare centre model.

One of the objectives of Ramsay Santé medical centres is to reduce economic barriers to healthcare access for patients, prioritizing quality and proximity care in sector 1 in areas with high demand.

The Paris Commercial Court, after analyzing the applications, decided to award Ramsay Santé the takeover of these centres.

The integration project will be led by an experienced internal team that already manages a network of 11 primary care centres in France.

"With our expertise in managing multidisciplinary health centres in France, as well as in Sweden and Denmark where our Group operates 170 such structures, we are able to ensure the sustainability of the Cosem centres with the aim of guaranteeing access to healthcare and personalized follow-up for patients already being cared for there. This takeover is fully in line with our primary care strategy, which aims to streamline interactions between local medicine and the hospital,” says Pascal Roché, CEO of the Ramsay Santé group.

About Ramsay Santé
Ramsay Santé is leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 12 million patients per year in its 465 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros in innovation to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RamsaySante
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramsaysante
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RamsaySante
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RamsaySante

Press Relations

Brigitte Cachon
Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11
brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

Attachment


