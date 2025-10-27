Rambus Aktie 644116 / US7509171069
27.10.2025 21:56:20
Rambus Inc. Reveals Drop In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $48.4 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $48.7 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.7% to $178.5 million from $145.5 million last year.
Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $48.4 Mln. vs. $48.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $178.5 Mln vs. $145.5 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Rambus Inc.
|
20:03
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
18:00