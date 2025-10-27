Rambus Inc. Reveals Drop In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $48.4 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $48.7 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.7% to $178.5 million from $145.5 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.4 Mln. vs. $48.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $178.5 Mln vs. $145.5 Mln last year.