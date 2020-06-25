Ramada by Wyndham to Expand in Spain with Two Upcoming Hotel Openings

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with 9,300 hotels across 90 countries, today announced the expansion of its Ramada® by Wyndham brand in Spain with the upcoming openings of Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Tres Cantos and Ramada by Wyndham Valencia Almussafes.

Following the brand's successful entry into Spain in late 2019 with Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe, the two new properties are owned by Covivio, a leading European real estate operator, through its subsidiary Covivio Hotels, and managed by hotel management company Hotel Collection International. The hotels build upon Ramada by Wyndham's broader European portfolio, which includes locations in destinations like Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Belgium, the UK and the Netherlands, amongst others.

Christian Michel, vice president, Development, Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said, "We are extremely pleased with Ramada by Wyndham's steady growth in Spain and with our continued relationship with Hotel Collection International and Covivio. These latest additions in Madrid and Valencia will enable us to further drive our overall mission of making hotel travel possible for all, as well as offer all travelers more options in two sought after travel destinations."

Sebastian Lodder, CEO of Hotel Collection International added, "Ramada by Wyndham is an internationally recognized and ever-evolving brand and we are thrilled to be making its presence known across Spain. With the expansion of our two new properties, we look forward to bringing guests from around the world more opportunity to experience our unparalleled hospitality, as well as welcome them to explore the unique destinations in which our hotels are located. We look forward to continuing our growth in this region under the Wyndham brand portfolio."

Ramada by Wyndham Valencia Almussafes will open its doors on July 1, 2020, completely renovated with all the Ministry of Health of Spain's required protocols implemented, as well as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Count on Us health and safety measures. The hotel is located minutes from the Rey Juan Carlos Business Park and offers accessibility to the City of Arts & Sciences opera house, science museum, aquarium and much more. Ideal for business and leisure guests, the 133-room hotel features a 24-hour, fully-equipped private gym, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool with a beautiful garden and landscaped sundeck, as well as an on-site restaurant and bar. Three meeting rooms complete with audio-visual capabilities are also available on-site and can accommodate up to 120 conference guests.

Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Tres Cantos is still under development and is scheduled to open in September, 2020. The hotel is located in a corporate location North of Madrid with convenient access to the Euronova Business Park, as well as a nearby train connection to the city centre, making it suitable for those travelling either for business or pleasure. Surrounded by restaurants and conveniently close to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, this 61-room contemporary hotel offers guests a fitness centre, an all-day snack bar and three versatile meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 70 guests or 60 banquet guests.

Ramada by Wyndham hotels in Spain participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Ramada by Wyndham

With more than 850 hotels in over 60 countries, global travelers are bound to find Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognized hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada to not only sample the world around them but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. For more information visit www.ramada.com. Like and follow Ramada on Facebook and Instagram. If you are interested in developing a Ramada by Wyndham hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

