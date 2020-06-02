RAM Pavement - Staying Safe And Empowering Their People

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 outbreak has created a global shift and deep impact on the way we maneuver through our everyday lives. As we do our best to keep our community safe and be sensitive to those who are most affected by this global health crisis, RAM Pavement is sending their encouragement to stay as positive as possible and focus on the things that can be controlled.

At RAM Pavement, the safety of their employees are their top priority during this time. "Without our team members, there is no RAM Pavement," says R3ob Miller, President of RAM Pavement. They have been deemed an essential service by the city of Charlotte and as a small and local business, their mission is to ensure their employees remain gainfully employed throughout all of this. Extra effort has been placed into supporting and offering peace of mind to their team members that providing for and keeping their families safe will always come first.

Knowing how to stay safe is the first step to preventing the spread of COVID-19. To do his part to share helpful and accurate information, tips and encouragement, Rob Miller has dedicated every Friday to providing his team with informational COVID-19 videos on how they can protect themselves and ensure they keep others safe. Additionally, they are diligently following CDC recommendations and making personal safety items accessible. There are hand sanitizers at every door and they've recently invested in a new HVAC cleaning system for the office to get rid of viruses and bacteria in the air. In regard to their field workers, they've been given hand sanitizers for the trucks and they've bought about 600 masks (not medical masks) for everyone to wear while out and about on the job sites. Fortunately, their workers don't need to interact with clients to get their jobs done.

There has also been a lot of readusting and strategizing from their leadership team to ensure everyone does their part in helping to flatten the curve, remain proactive and productive. Dawn Oldenbuttel, the controller at RAM Pavement has shared in a recent interview her views on how her team has responded to the changes. The office staff is now on alternating shifts of working from home and coming into the office. This is part of the overall effort to practice social and physical distancing.

"Everyone is pulling together and working as a team to ensure we get the job done. We're all closer and communicating better" - Dawn Oldenbuttel.

Similarly, Jason Blackwood, in business development at RAM, has shared how his team utilizes the zoom meeting feature and now phone calls have forced conversations to be more intentional. This has resulted in better collaboration between team members.

As a team they have leaned on each other for support during this time and often prefer to focus on finding the silver linings. In fact, they often share stories of adjusting to having the kids at home and making accomodations for family members who have now transitioned to working from home. This is a serious situation and while we need to take precautions, we cannot lose sight that there is still a future to plan for. RAM Pavement is here to offer their support and flexibility to businesses in their community.

SOURCE RAM Pavement