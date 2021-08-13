Ralph Clement Darling, III, FACS, DFSVS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DELMAR, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph Clement Darling, III, FACS, DFSVS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for his excellence as a Trusted Vascular Surgeon in the field of Medicine as a Chief of Vascular Surgery at Albany Medical Center.

Leading a remarkable career for more than three decades, Dr. Darling is one of the leading vascular surgeons in the country, managing his time with hospital appointments at many local hospitals. He also serves as a Professor of Surgery at Albany Medical College to bring his wisdom to the next generation. His areas of expertise include treating arterial insufficiency, aortic aneurysms, aortic and thoracic end graphs, peripheral, arterial bypass, venous disease, lymphatic disease, and all arterial venous and lymphatic operative and non-operable therapies. Patients have rated him as a top doctor for being thorough, knowledgeable, and compassionate in every aspect of his work.

With medical care running in the family, Dr. Darling's father is a celebrated Mass General vascular surgeon. Dr. Darling's career began in high school, when he worked as a vascular Lab Technician at Massachusetts General Hospital. He earned an undergraduate degree from Trinity College in Hartford, CT, and a medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. Then, he entered the integrated General Surgery Residency Program with Harvard/Deaconess. Following this, he served as a vascular surgery fellow at Albany Medical Center.

Dr. Darling attended Albany Medical Center Hospital for a year-long Fellowship in Vascular Surgery. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons, he is the past President of the Society for Vascular Surgery. The past president of the New England and Eastern Vascular and Endovascular Society, he currently serves as the President of The Vascular Group in Albany. He also serves as the Director of The Institute for Vascular Health and Disease, where he conducts research; and the Director of the Vascular Intensive Care Unit (VICU). Dr. Darling works closely with the Society for Vascular Surgery, which has the goal of providing educational services to physicians, patients, and nurses.

A leader in his field, Dr. Darling has lectured on various topics throughout the globe. He has shared his breadth of expertise in more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, and 130 book chapters. Published in The Journal of Vascular Surgery in 1999, Dr. Darling presented data about a controversial procedure to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms.

In addition to these accomplishments, he has been honored among the Best Doctors of the Hudson Valley since 2006. Dr. Darling's impressive career has been profiled in Strathmore's Who's Who, America's Top Doctors, Vascular News, and Beth Israel Lahey Health Deaconess Medical Center.

In Dr. Darling's spare time, he enjoys skiing, traveling, and spending time with his wife of over four decades, Julie Demeter Darling.

Dr. Darling dedicates this recognition to his children Clem, Jeremy, and Melanie, father/mentor Dr. Ralph Clement Darling, Jr., and mentors Dr. Judah Folkman, Dr. Roger Jenkins, and Dr. Dirhj Shah.

