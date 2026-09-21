Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’787 -1.2%  SPI 19’515 -0.9%  Dow 51’683 -0.2%  DAX 25’304 -1.6%  Euro 0.9441 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’236 -1.4%  Gold 4’380 0.9%  Bitcoin 66’738 5.9%  Dollar 0.8230 0.0%  Öl 103.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Midterms als Kurstreiber? Was die XRP-Rally von 2024 für 2026 verspricht
Microsoft-Aktie: Wie Azure und Copilot den Weg zur 5-Billionen-Marke bereiten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schafft KI bessere Investment-Entscheidungen bei Aktien? Bridgewater liefert Antworten
Welche Hobbys im Bewerbungsprozess gut ankommen - und welche nicht
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
21.09.2026 03:59:42

Rally May Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 1.4 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,580-point plateau although it may ebb on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns over crude oil prices and the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barley higher on Friday as gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks were offset by weakness among the food, consumer, industrial and technology companies.

For the day, the index perked 0.81 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,584.15 after trading between 1,580.49 and 1,592.31. Volume was 10.579 billion shares worth 71.447 billion baht. There were 221 gainers and 195 decliners, with 232 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened mixed and slumped midday before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow sank 95.36 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 51,682.64, while the NASDAQ climbed 104.24 points or 0.39 percent to end at 26,522.54 and the S&P 500 rose 12.74 points or 0.17 percent to close at 7,650.50.

For the week, the NASDAQ added 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent and the Dow slumped 1.7 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came amid a mixed performance by crude oil prices and treasury yields, which have been key drivers of trading in recent sessions.

Oil prices moved lower amid optimism about a potential de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, but treasury yields jumped due to ongoing worries about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices slumped on Friday, extending losses as investors anticipate upcoming meetings between the U.S. and gulf leaders to de-escalate Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $1.74 or 1.71 percent at $100.17 per barrel.

On the U.S. economic front, the Fed reported that industrial production unexpectedly came in flat in August, with a jump in utilities output offset by a decrease in manufacturing output.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.09.26 Logo WHS Diese Aktien haben jetzt Momentum – und fliegen andere raus?
18.09.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2026
18.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ende der Korrektur?
17.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
17.09.26 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
17.09.26 Optische Netzwerke: Highspeed-Verbindungen für die digitale Zukunft
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’419.11 19.37 S9B1DU
Short 14’704.10 13.95 SGQBEU
Short 15’246.88 9.00 SYBKYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’786.72 18.09.2026 17:31:17
Long 13’261.16 19.64 SPBO2U
Long 12’949.21 13.67 SA2BCU
Long 12’402.16 8.91 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktie: Konzern erwägt offenbar 800-Mio-Fortführungsfonds für Private Credit
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie tiefrot: Dennis Giavina zum Technologie-Chef Schweiz ernannt
DZ BANK bescheinigt Kaufen für Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie
Neue Impulse für NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.? Trump setzt auf KI – neue Einheit soll Risiken eindämmen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Dieser neue Krypto-Service verändert das Geschäft in Europa
NVIDIA-Aktie: Die 5-Millionen-Dollar-Wette, die den Chipkonzern rettete
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Roche-Aktie tiefer: Eröffnung von neuem US-Forschungszentrum - EU-Empfehlung für Ocrevus bei Kindern erhalten
840'000 US-Dollar für Bitcoin? Binance-Gründer CZ sieht Trendwechsel weg von KI-Investments

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.