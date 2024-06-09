Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’255 0.1%  SPI 16’264 0.1%  Dow 38’799 -0.2%  DAX 18’557 -0.5%  Euro 0.9695 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’051 -0.4%  Gold 2’293 -3.5%  Bitcoin 62’021 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 79.6 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Novartis1200526ABB1222171Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879On113454047Swisscom874251Logitech2575132Holcim1221405Alcon43249246
Top News
adidas will Partnerschaft mit Formel 1-Team eingehen
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla reduziert Preis für Model Y erheblich
Cecile Cabanis von LVMH zur Finanzchefin ernannt
TUI-Aktie: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
Investor klagt Elon Musk wegen möglichen Insiderhandels an: Aktionäre getäuscht?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
10.06.2024 01:03:21

Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,720-points plateau, although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as Friday's U.S. jobs report fueled uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets saw modest losses and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and automobile companies, while the technology and chemical stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 33.17 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 2,722.67. Volume was 771.8 million shares worth 12.2 trillion won. There were 460 gainers and 400 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 3.40 percent, while KB Financial collected 2.84 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.17 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.13 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.92 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 7.12 percent, Naver dropped 0.96 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.00 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.93 percent, S-Oil dipped 0.15 percent, SK Innovation perked 0.19 percent, POSCO strengthened 1.44 percent, SK Telecom improved 0.78 percent, KEPCO sank 0.79 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.45 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.38 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.34 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday, bounced higher at midday but faded going into the close to end with mild losses.

The Dow shed 87.21 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 38,798.99, while the NASDAQ sank 39.97 points or 0.23 percent to close at 17,133.12 and the S&P 500 fell 5.97 points or 0.11 percent to end at 5,346.99.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.4 percent, the S&P jumped 1.3 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed employment jumped more than expected in May but also saw an unexpected uptick in the unemployment rate.

Oil futures settled flat on Friday on concerns the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates higher for longer following the stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payroll report for May. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended at $75.53 a barrel, down $0.02. WTI crude futures shed about 2 percent in the week.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall Beni Huggel & François Bloch
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Beni Huggel, Fussball-Experte beim SRF.

⚽ Wird die Schweiz Europameister?
💼 Was macht Beni Huggel heute?
⚽ Ist eine Euphorie schon spürbar?
🥅 Wer wird der erste Schweizer Penalty Schütze?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall mit Beni Huggel & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
07.06.24 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
07.06.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 07. Juni 2024
07.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neuer Aufwärtsschub?
06.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
06.06.24 The CME FedWatch Tool Aggregated Enhancement, Explained
06.06.24 Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall mit Beni Huggel & François Bloch
06.06.24 Goldpreis erreicht neue Höhen
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’798.59 19.19 SSCM8U
Short 13’038.93 13.80 UMBS6U
Short 13’553.55 8.74 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’254.76 07.06.2024 17:31:35
Long 11’735.27 18.33 YXUBSU
Long 11’488.48 13.50 UBSTBU
Long 11’100.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktiensplit von NVIDIA: Wird der KI-Gigant in den Dow Jones aufgenommen?
Warum Elon Musk das Supercharger-Team entlassen hat - und wie es nun weitergeht
Meyer Burger-Aktie: So könnte das angeschlagene Solarunternehmen vom KI-Boom profitieren
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Steht die TUI-Aktie vor einer Rally? Diese Sparte birgt echtes Wachstumspotenzial
TUI-Aktie: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
NVIDIA-Aktie rückt nach Mega-Rally ins Visier von Shortsellern
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla reduziert Preis für Model Y erheblich
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Aktiensplit bei NVIDIA als Vorbild: Auch diese teuren Anteilsscheine könnten bald einen Aktiensplit durchführen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit