SMI 11’947 0.4%  SPI 15’935 0.3%  Dow 39’869 -0.1%  DAX 18’739 -0.7%  Euro 0.9847 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’072 -0.6%  Gold 2’377 -0.4%  Bitcoin 59’321 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9062 0.0%  Öl 83.4 0.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Chubb4432874Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Kuros32581411
Darum ist der europäische E-Automarkt für Tesla-Rivale BYD besonders rentabel
Absorptionsfusion mit Credit Suisse-Fondstochter: UBS baut Unternehmensbeteiligungen massiv aus
Kampf der KI-Giganten NVIDIA & Co.: KI-Mitarbeiter berichten über unzumutbare Arbeitsbedingungen
Globale Märkte: Wann Europa, Amerika und Asien zum Handel laden
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Roche meldet Erfolg mit potentieller Abnehmspritze - Aktie an technischer Unterstützung
17.05.2024 01:03:20

Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 25 points or 1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,750-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation, largely on profit taking following recent gains. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and industrial companies.

For the day, the index gained 22.66 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 2,753 after trading between 2,748.22 and 2,773.46. Volume was 510.3 million shares worth 13 trillion won. There were 531 gainers and 345 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.37 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.76 percent, Hana Financia accelerated 3.58 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.13 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.68 percent, LG Electronics added 0.51 percent, SK Hynix soared 4.16 percent, Naver rallied 2.22 percent, LG Chem rose 0.37 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 2.89 percent, S-Oil dipped 0.14 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.63 percent, POSCO perked 0.25 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.52 percent, KEPCO fell 0.30 percent, Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.11 percent, Hyundai Motor gathered 0.20 percent and Kia Motors improved 0.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up soft as the major averages spent most of Thursday in the green before a late wave of profit taking nudged them under water.

The Dow shed 38.62 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 39,869.38, while the NASDAQ sank 44.07 points or 0.26 percent to close at 16,698.32 and the S&P dipped 11.05 points or 0.21 percent to end at 5,297.10.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected an extension of the rally seen during Wednesday's session, which came amid optimism about the outlook for interest rates following tamer-than-expected consumer price inflation data.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with traders pausing to lock in recent gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a pullback by initial jobless claims last week. Also, a separate Labor Department report showed U.S. import prices jumped more than expected in April, and industrial production came in flat last month.

Oil prices advanced on Thursday, continuing to benefit from recent data showing a larger than expected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. Hopes of an interest rate cut in September contributed as well to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.60 at $79.23 a barrel.

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
16.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Britischer Aktienmarkt – London calling/Givaudan – Angenehme Duftnote
16.05.24 Hat AMD Intel schon den Rang abgelaufen?
16.05.24 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte im Aufwind
16.05.24 SMI stürmt auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’458.40 19.30 PFSSMU
Short 12’718.61 13.60 7CSSMU
Short 13’223.96 8.61 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’946.66 16.05.2024 17:30:31
Long 11’465.52 19.30 UBSTBU
Long 11’240.00 13.97
Long 10’760.00 8.98
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Roche-Aktie gibt Gas: Frühe klinische Daten zu Kandidat gegen Fettleibigkeit vorgelegt
Novartis-Aktie leichter, MorphoSys-Aktie steigt: Novartis kann MorphoSys übernehmen
Siemens-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang - Innomotics-Verkauf
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: Zurich-Gruppe setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DAX 40-Titel BMW-Aktie: BMW passt Dividende nach unten an
Dänemark vergibt Milliardenauftrag an Siemens Energy: Siemens Energy-Aktie dennoch tiefer
"Sell in May and go away": Gilt die Börsenweisheit auch für die NVIDIA-Aktie?

