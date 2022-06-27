Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’907 0.8%  SPI 14’046 0.7%  Dow 31’438 -0.2%  DAX 13’186 0.5%  Euro 1.0119 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.2%  Gold 1’823 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’909 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9564 -0.1%  Öl 115.2 1.7% 
1 Aktie gratis
28.06.2022 01:01:32

Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, jumping more than 85 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,400-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from oil stocks likely to offset weakness from technology shares. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the oil, technology and automobile stocks, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 35.32 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 2,401.92 after trading between 2,365.86 and 2,418.94. Volume was 501.09 million shares worth 7.52 trillion won. There were 843 gainers and 69 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.52 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.20 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.24 percent, Samsung Electronics improved 0.68 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 3.45 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.79 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.71 percent, Naver gained 0.61 percent, LG Chem perked 0.37 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.87 percent, S-Oil added 0.48 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.25 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.55 percent, KEPCO strengthened 1.56 percent, Hyundai Motor surged 5.78 percent, Kia Motors soared 4.39 percent and POSCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages quickly headed south on Monday, rebounded midday and then turned modestly lower again into the close.

The Dow sank 62.42 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,438.26, while the NASDAQ shed 83.07 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,524.55 and the S&P 500 dipped 11.63 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,900.11.

The volatility came as investors stayed cautious, reassessing the expected path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes amid falling inflation expectations.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in May. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected rebound in pending home sales in May.

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session amid slightly easing worries about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.95 or 1.8 percent at $109.57 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.06.22 Lufthansa cancelt weitere Flüge – Aktie im Tiefflug
27.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
27.06.22 SMI mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung
27.06.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando unter Druck
27.06.22 Fragile Börsenlage hält an
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’950.00 17.25
Short 11’607.61 12.43 USSMNU
Short 11’965.19 8.81 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’906.82 27.06.2022 17:31:50
Long 10’452.87 19.60 WSSMQU
Long 10’165.87 12.95 OSSMLU
Long 9’685.94 8.27 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie steigt leicht: UBS offenbar an US-Investmenthäusern als Grossaktionäre interessiert
Zinssorgen flauen etwas ab: US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk nutzte Kursrutsch des Dogecoin anscheinend um nachzukaufen
CS-Aktie höher: Bundesstrafgericht verurteilt Credit Suisse zu Busse von 2 Millionen Franken
Krypto-Kritiker Bill Gates lehnt auch NFTs ab
Diese beiden Aktien sorgten für eine Meinungsverschiedenheit zwischen Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger
Wieso der Euro leicht zulegt - zum Franken wieder etwas tiefer
Alphabet-Aktie leichter: Google weiht dritten Standort in Zürich ein
Achiko-Aktie bricht um mehr als 25 Prozent ein: Achiko nach Millionenverlust auf dringender Kapitalsuche
Moderna-, BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien fester: Unmut über Zulassungspraxis und neue Daten zu Omikron-Impfstoffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit