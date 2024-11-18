Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’627 -1.3%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 43’445 -0.7%  DAX 19’211 -0.3%  Euro 0.9356 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’795 -0.8%  Gold 2’562 -0.2%  Bitcoin 81’027 4.1%  Dollar 0.8880 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA vor Q3-Ergebnissen: Erwartungen sind hoch - Kursziele für den KI-Giganten angepasst
Wird Tesla durch die Rekordrally mit Trump 2.0 eine unverzichtbare Aktie?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Suche...

18.11.2024 01:04:04

Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Markets

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 30 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,745-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were own and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the property and industrial sectors, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index rose 6.54 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,744.70 after trading between 3,722.24 and 3,748.72.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.51 percent, while CapitaLand Investment slid 0.36 percent, City Developments lost 0.59 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.34 percent, DBS Group was down 0.19 percent, DFI Retail plunged 1.68 percent, Genting Singapore strengthened 1.31 percent, Hongkong Land rallied 2.41 percent, Keppel DC REIT plummeted 3.08 percent, Keppel Ltd soared 2.82 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust dropped 0.81 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust slumped 0.87 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.78 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.18 percent, SATS spiked 2.67 percent, Seatrium Limited tanked 1.59 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.99 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.21 percent, SingTel shed 0.63 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.96 percent, Venture Corporation surged 3.06 percent, Wilmar International dipped 0.33 percent, Yangzijiang Financial stumbled 1.23 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding fell 0.39 percent and Emperador was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Friday and only weakened further as the day progressed.

The Dow plunged 305.87 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 43,444.99, while the NASDAQ plummeted 427.53 points or 2.24 percent to close at 18,680.12 and the S&P 500 dropped 78.55 points or 1.32 percent to end at 5,870.62. For the week, the NASDAQ shed 3.2 percent, the S&P sank 2.1 percent and the Dow fell 1.2 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates following Federal Reserve Chair Powell's recent remarks suggesting the central bank doesn't need to hurry to lower rates. Citing the strength of the U.S. economy, Powell said the Fed can take a careful approach to future monetary policy decisions.

Potentially adding to concerns economic strength will lead the Fed to hold off on future rate cuts, the Commerce Department released a report showing retail sales increased by slightly more than expected in October.

Oil futures plummeted Friday on concerns about the outlook for demand, recent data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger dollar. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December sank $1.68 or 2.45 percent at $67.02 a barrel; they shed 5 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Singapore will see October numbers for non-oil domestic exports later this morning; in September, NODX was up 1.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD5.250 billion.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
15.11.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens und Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
15.11.24 SMI zeigt Reaktion
15.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – GD100 auf dem Prüfstand
14.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
14.11.24 What do Diesel and Gasoline Tell us About Oil Prices?
14.11.24 Grünes Licht für Wasserstoff-Kernnetz
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’113.43 19.40 BCZSCU
Short 12’363.95 13.69 BS3UJU
Short 12’820.85 8.88 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’627.04 15.11.2024 17:31:42
Long 11’180.00 18.13
Long 10’907.99 13.85 SSQMQU
Long 10’440.39 8.95 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum: Analyst rechnet nach Trump-Sieg mit hohem Kursziel - Widerstandsmarke überwunden
Sunrise-Aktie: Sunrise kehr an Börse zurück - Erfolgreicher Start
Wie geht's im Krypto-Boom weiter? - So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Kryptowährungen-Umfrage: Händler-Akzeptanz gegenüber Bitcoin wird bis 2025 massiv zulegen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagmittag Verluste
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
EQS-News: Rekord-Sommer bei SIXT: Umsatz in Q3 mit 1,24 Mrd. Euro auf Allzeit-Hoch, EBT mit 246 Mio. Euro auf Vorjahresniveau, Rendite bei rund 20%
Allianz informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Geht Rekordjagd weiter? - Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Ether und Ripplepreis

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten