SMI 12'851 0.1%  SPI 17'661 0.1%  Dow 47'289 -0.9%  DAX 23'589 -1.0%  Euro 0.9342 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'667 0.0%  Gold 4'232 0.4%  Bitcoin 69'785 -3.9%  Dollar 0.8045 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.2% 
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug? Analyst sieht grosse Chancen bei Robotaxis und hebt Kursziel an
Boeing-Aktie vor Ausbruch? Analyst setzt auf starkes Comeback ab 2026
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Milliardendeal zwischen NVIDIA und Synopsys - Aktien legen zu
02.12.2025 01:00:55

Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 40 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,525-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected after recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index perked 2.26 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 4,526.22 after trading between 4,524.47 and 4,544.57.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT slumped 1.07 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust skidded 0.85 percent, CapitaLand Investment gained 0.38 percent, City Developments fell 0.41 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.30 percent, DFI Retail Group soared 2.03 percent, Genting Singapore contracted 1.32 percent, Hongkong Land surged 3.46 percent, Keppel DC REIT tumbled 1.73 percent, Keppel Ltd perked 0.10 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust declined 1.37 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust retreated 1.46 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.08 percent, SATS lost 0.59 percent, Seatrium Limited added 0.47 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.82 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering sank 0.72 percent, SingTel shed 0.63 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.53 percent, UOL Group eased 0.12 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding stumbled 2.09 percent and Yangzijiang Financial, Thai Beverage, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Comfort DelGro, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 427.09 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 47,289.33, while the NASDAQ sank 89.76 points or 0.38 percent to close at 23,275.92 and the S&P 500 lost 36.46 points or 0.53 percent to end at 6,812.63.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders looked to cash in on last week's rally, which saw the major averages stage a significant recovery from the sharp pullback seen in November.

The major averages had closed higher for five consecutive sessions last week, clawing their way back toward record highs.

Stocks had recently benefited from renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates following dovish comments from leading Federal Reserve officials. However, the release of key U.S. economic data in the coming days could impact Fed officials' thinking.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday as the U.S. dollar came under pressure amid rate cut expectations. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.75 or 1.28 percent at $59.30 per barrel.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Rekordabsatz in Norwegen - Musk will Schuldenkrise mit KI lösen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Lufthansa- und Airbus-Aktien uneins: Datenproblem ohne Auswirkung auf Swiss-Flüge - Updates für A320-Jets

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
01:03 GNW-News: VeydooMax V5 definiert intelligentes Fahren mit KI-Intelligenz und industriegerechtes Design neu - Deutschland-Premiere auf der INTERMOT Köln
23:09 Kreise: Rennen um Warner Bros geht weiter - Netflix weiter dabei
22:38 Völkerrechtsbruch?: Weißes Haus stärkt Hegseth den Rücken
22:37 INDEX-MONITOR/Nach fortgesetztem Kursrutsch: Lanxess raus aus Stoxx Europe 600
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: US-Börsen mit schwachem Dezember-Auftakt
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: US-Börsen mit schwachem Dezember-Auftakt
21:25 ROUNDUP 4: Airbus schockt mit Softwareärger und mangelhaften Teilen - Kursrutsch
21:15 ROUNDUP: Moskau erklärt wichtige ukrainische Stadt Pokrowsk für erobert
21:08 Devisen: Euro hält sich knapp über 1,16 US-Dollar
21:26 Kreml: Russisches Militär erklärt Pokrowsk für erobert