Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’710 -0.7%  SPI 15’373 -0.1%  Dow 38’906 -0.4%  DAX 17’942 -0.1%  Euro 0.9623 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’993 -0.2%  Gold 2’162 -0.6%  Bitcoin 63’196 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8841 0.6%  Öl 85.1 1.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Rettungsversuch für NYCB: Investorengruppe um Steven Mnuchin schnürt Milliardenpaket
BofA widerspricht Bedenken: S&P 500-Kursziel angehoben, Korrektur bleibt moderat
Warum die Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs noch auf sich warten lassen könnte
Nach Idorsia: Fidelity baut Beteiligung an ams-OSRAM aus - wieder ein schneller Gewinn in Sicht?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Bitcoin auf All-Time-High - Quantencomputing besser als KI?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

15.03.2024 01:00:50

Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,185-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index improved 25.68 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 3,186.40 after trading between 3,162.63 and 3,190.21.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 0.52 percent, while CapitaLand Investment added 0.74 percent, City Developments advanced 0.84 percent, DBS Group soared 2.03 percent, Emperador plummeted 6.52 percent, Hongkong Land slumped 1.53 percent, Keppel DC REIT jumped 1.19 percent, Keppel Ltd spiked 1.96 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.68 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.83 percent, SATS improved 0.39 percent, Seatrium Limited tumbled 2.13 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 2.84 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.25 percent, Thai Beverage rallied 1.00 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.89 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 0.57 percent and Ascendas REIT, Comfort DelGro, SingTel, DFI Retail, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Frasers Logistics, Yangzijiang Financial and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly headed south and stayed modestly lower for the rest of the day.

The Dow dropped 137.66 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 28,905.66, while the NASDAQ sank 49.24 points or 0.30 percent to close at 16,128.53 and the S&P 500 fell 14.83 points or 0.29 percent to end at 5,150.48.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the Federal Reserve further postponing its first interest rate cut following the release of hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data for February.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report showing retail sales rebounded in February, although the increase fell short of estimates.

Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, extending gains from the previous day as the International Energy Agency (IEA) upwardly raised its global demand growth forecast. West Texas International Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.54 or 1.9 percent at $81.26 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release Q1 numbers for unemployment later today, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.0 percent - steady from the three month prior.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien | BX Swiss TV

Dividenden- Aristokraten oder Dividenden- Könige – welche Unternehmen haben das erreicht?
Und was heisst es eigentlich eine Aristokrat oder Dividendenkönig zu sein – wann erreicht ein Unternehmen diesen Status?

Im heutigen Interview mit Tim Schäfer schauen wir uns genau diese Aktien an. Welche Unternehmen verdienen es diesen Title zu tragen?
Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) ausserdem, wann Aktien spannend für ihn sind in Bezug auf Geld- oder Sachdividende. Und ….. es bleibt spannend bis zum Schluss …. – was macht Tim mit den Cash-Dividenden – Reinvestieren oder anderweitig anlegen?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?

Inside Trading & Investment

14.03.24 Julius Bär: 10.70% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.03.24 SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
14.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Strategie/Microsoft – Auf Wolke 7
14.03.24 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
14.03.24 Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?
13.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Willkommen 18.000-Punkte-Marke
13.03.24 Can We Get a Repeat of Record-Setting U.S. Energy Exports in 2024?
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’163.17 19.84 13SSMU
Short 12’415.99 13.93 SSZM3U
Short 12’904.19 8.73 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’710.27 14.03.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’300.00 19.27
Long 10’948.91 13.61 SSSMAU
Long 10’540.00 8.77
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Riesiger Verlust: Meyer Burger schreibt tiefrote Zahlen - Meyer Burger-Valoren fallen zweistellig
Swiss Life steigert den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende - Swiss Life-Aktie wird dennoch abgestraft
Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
Rheinmetall-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Rheinmetall steigert Gewinn kräftig
RTL-Aktie knickt ein: RTL mit rückläufigem Umsatz - Weniger Einnahmen durch Werbung
Roche Aktie News: Roche verbilligt sich am Donnerstagmittag
Nach Eklat in Telefonkonferenz: Wie Swatch-CEO Nick Hayek die Anleger vergrault
US-Erzeugerpreise im Blick: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- DAX geht nach neuem Rekord tiefer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Rot
Swiss Steel-Aktie mit deutlichen Verlusten: Swiss Steel führt nach Riesenverlust Kapitalerhöhung durch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger mit herben Abschlägen am Donnerstagmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit