SMI 11'249 0.2%  SPI 14'664 0.1%  Dow 37'525 -0.4%  DAX 16'688 -0.2%  Euro 0.9321 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'467 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 0.1%  Bitcoin 39'282 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8527 0.0%  Öl 77.5 1.6% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Bayer10367293ABB1222171Adecco1213860NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278
Vom Hype- zum Flop-Investment: Gelingt NFTs 2024 das Comeback?
Cannabis-Aktien mit schwerem Stand: Diese Herausforderungen sieht Curaleaf-Chairman Jordan für 2024
Börsenkandidaten auf dem Sprung: Diese IPOs könnten 2024 für Anleger interessant werden
Konkurrenzkampf zwischen Tesla und BYD: Darum liegt Tesla bei Preissenkungen in China vorne
Funktion bietet Überblick über von Facebook gesammelte Daten
10.01.2024 01:00:04

Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,200-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher again on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 10.94 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,197.96 after trading between 3,189.26 and 3,205.80.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.68 percent, while CapitaLand Investment spiked 1.33 percent, City Developments rose 0.15 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.40 percent, DBS Group perked 0.06 percent, Emperador rallied 0.99 percent, Keppel DC REIT soared 2.19 percent, Keppel Ltd gathered 0.14 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust gained 0.67 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust shed 0.40 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.62 percent, SATS jumped 1.07 percent, Seatrium Limited advanced 0.89 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 2.99 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent, SingTel added 0.84 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.93 percent and Wilmar International, Yangzijiang Financial, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, Hongkong Land, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and UOL Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and largely stayed under water, although the NASDAQ managed to break barely into the green.

The Dow shed 157.85 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 37,525.16, while the NASDAQ rose 13.94 points or 0.09 percent to close at 14,857.71 and the S&P 500 slipped 7.04 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,756.50.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as some traders looked to cash in on Monday's strong gains amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged later this month, traders have recently become increasingly skeptical about whether the central bank will cut rates in March.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in November.

Oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as rising geopolitical risks raised concerns about possible supply and trade disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February settled higher by $1.47 at $72.24 a barrel.

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

