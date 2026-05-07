Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, advancing almost 40 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,760-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected amid continued uncertainty over the conflict in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the telecoms, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index perked 1.98 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,758.85 after trading between 1,758.42 and 1,768.46. Among the actives, AMMB Holdings vaulted 1.25 percent, while Celcomdigi advanced 0.66 percent, CIMB Group strengthened 1.39 percent, Gamuda tumbled 2.16 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 0.34 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.47 percent, Maxis fell 0.27 percent, Maybank and PPB Group both rose 0.36 percent, MISC plunged 3.57 percent, MRDIY surged 3.64 percent, Nestle Malaysia soared 3.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 10.05 percent, Petronas Dagangan jumped 1.68 percent, Petronas Gas eased 0.22 percent, Press Metal and Sime Darby both retreated 1.36 percent, Public Bank rallied 2.09 percent, RHB Bank climbed 0.73 percent, SD Guthrie added 0.65 percent, Sunway Healthcare gained 0.54 percent, YTL Corporation spiked 2.16 percent, YTL Power accelerated 1.92 percent and Telekom Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional, 99 Speed Mart Retail, Axiata, IOI Corporation and Sunway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but gradually tracked into the red and finished under water.

The Dow dropped 313.62 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 49,596.97, while the NASDAQ dipped 32.75 points or 0.13 percent to close at 25,806.20 and the S&P 500 sank 28.01 points or 0.38 percent to end at 7,337.11.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the day as traders remain optimistic about a peaceful end to the conflict in the Middle East but may want to see more tangible results from U.S.-Iran negotiations before making big bets.

But selling pressure picked as crude oil prices saw a substantial turnaround over the course of the day, with U.S. crude oil futures jumping by more than 1 percent following reports that Iran is attempting to force shippers to comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil prices had moved lower as Iran reviews a peace plan offered by the U.S. to end the gulf war but bounced higher again on supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was at $94.76 per barrel.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by less than expected in the week ended May 2.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide March numbers for industrial production later today; in February, production was up 3.1 percent on year.