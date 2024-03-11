Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’685 0.3%  SPI 15’245 0.2%  Dow 38’770 0.1%  DAX 17’746 -0.4%  Euro 0.9588 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’930 -0.6%  Gold 2’181 0.1%  Bitcoin 63’594 5.0%  Dollar 0.8776 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879Super Micro Computer2776758Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Statt Super Micro Computer-Aktie - Bei diesen vier KI-Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grösseres Potential
Bitcoin, KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA & Co.: Diese Markttrends sollten Investoren im März im Fokus haben
Sparwut in den Chefetagen: Unternehmen knöpfen sich die Belegschaft vor - Warum Nike, Cisco & Co. beim Personal sparen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Abgaben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

12.03.2024 00:34:26

Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,545-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower ahead of inflation data that may affect the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly higher again on Monday following gains from the financials and telecoms, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 4.85 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,544.71 after trading between 1,540.77 and 1,547.48.

Among the actives, AMMB Holdings plummeted 3.63 percent, while Axiata advanced 0.73 percent, Celcomdigi soared 1.90 percent, CIMB Group rose 0.30 percent, Genting surged 3.03 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.69 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed0.83 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gathered 0.27 percent, Maxis jumped 1.43 percent, Maybank improved 0.72 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.32 percent, PPB Group tumbled 1.17 percent, Press Metal spiked 1.76 percent, Public Bank collected 0.22 percent, QL Resources gained 0.67 percent, RHB Capital perked 0.18 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.46 percent, Telekom Malaysia was up 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.35 percent, YTL Corporation increased 0.40 percent and YTL Power, MISC, MRDIY and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, although the Dow snuck barely above the line late in the day to finish slightly higher.

The Dow added 46.97 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 38,769.66, while the NASDAQ slumped 65.84 points or 0.41 percent to close at 16,019.27 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.75 points or 0.11 percent to end at 5,117.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the release of key inflation data later today, when the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched report on consumer price inflation for February.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials saying they need "greater confidence" that inflation is slowing before they consider cutting rates.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week, the data could impact expectations regarding when the central bank will eventually lower rates.

Oil futures settled lower on Monday amid concerns about the outlook for demand from China and on caution ahead key U.S. consumer price inflation data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $77.93 a barrel, settling lower for the third consecutive session.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see January data for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on year following the 0.1 percent drop in December.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.03.24 Why U.S. LNG Exports are Surging
11.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Zinsdebatte und kein Ende
11.03.24 SMI erklimmt 21-Monats-Hoch
11.03.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.03.2024
08.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf DocMorris
08.03.24 Bitcoin Kurs erreicht wieder 68.000 Dollar – US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick
08.03.24 Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
07.03.24 Das grosse Comeback der Atomenergie?
07.03.24 Julius Bär: 17.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’123.60 19.77 HSSM9U
Short 12’383.08 13.89 SSZMKU
Short 12’865.83 8.74 NNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’685.19 11.03.2024 17:31:47
Long 11’200.00 19.73
Long 10’926.98 13.72 SSRM2U
Long 10’460.09 8.90 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie fällt nach Klage wegen Urheberrechtsverletzung
Ethereum-Mitgründer über neuen Superzyklus: Bestehende monetäre Systeme haben ihr Lebensende erreicht
Expertenblick auf Kryptoaktien: Dieses Potenzial sehen Experten in Kryptoaktien wie Coinbase und MicroStrategy
Neueinsteiger mit Potenzial: "Perfekte Aktien"-Liste - Diese Titel sollten Anleger kennen
MicroStrategy greift erneut bei Bitcoin zu - MicroStrategy-Aktie im Bullenmodus
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS-Topmanager macht Kasse und verkauft Aktien im Millionenwert
Boeing-Aktie in Rot: Mindestens 50 Verletzte aufgrund eines technischen Problems
JPMorgan-Experten: Bitcoin-Halving wird Kursrally ein Ende setzen
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Kryptowährungen weiter auf Höhenflug: Bitcoin erklimmt neue Rekorde

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit