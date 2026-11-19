(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, climbing more than 580 points or 1 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 59,450-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing AI concerns and rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the technology, finance, property and textile companies.

For the day, the index advanced 419.93 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 59,444.21 after trading between 58,750.53 and 59,660.61.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower and continued to accelerate to the downside throughout the session, ending at daily lows.

The Dow plunged 1,101.11 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 49,097.06, while the NASDAQ tumbled 550.69 points or 2.25 percent to close at 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 crashed 147.80 points or 2.02 percent to end at 7,175.83.

The markets initially benefited from a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, and selling pressure intensified soon after intelligence company Anthropic made its debut on the NASDAQ.

While the Claude developer priced its initial public offering at a higher-than-expected $83 per share and soared by nearly 40 percent as it began trading, the stock pulled back well off its highs as the day progressed. The pullback by Anthropic and the sell-off was attributed to profit taking amid lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged higher last week.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.17 or 0.20 percent at $83.43 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release October figures for consumer prices later this morning. Overall national inflation was flat on month and up 2.1 percent on year in September, while core CPI also rose an annual 2.1 percent.