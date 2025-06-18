Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 -0.4%  SPI 16’561 -0.3%  Dow 42’172 -0.1%  DAX 23’318 -0.5%  Euro 0.9396 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’267 -0.4%  Gold 3’369 -0.6%  Bitcoin 86’110 0.7%  Dollar 0.8187 0.0%  Öl 76.2 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Selbstüberschätzung an der Börse: Strategien gegen den Overconfidence Bias
Weltraum-IPOs boomen: Potenzielle Signalwirkung für Elon Musks SpaceX?
Amazon-Aktie leichter: CEO Jassy rechnet mit Beschäftigungsrückgang durch KI
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Verlustreduzierung zweistellig tiefer
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie fester: Weiterer Analyst hebt Kursziel an
Suche...
19.06.2025 01:15:36

Rally May Stall For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 1,050 points or 3 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 38,900-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, as investors wait to see if there's any slowdown in the Iran/Israel conflict. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index surged 348.41 points or 0.90 percent to finish at the daily high of 38,885.15 after moving as low as 38,364.16.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor jumped 1.75 percent, while Mazda Motor accelerated 2.45 percent, Toyota Motor strengthened 1.22 percent, Honda Motor and Mitsubishi Electric both improved 0.80 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Softbank Group both rose 0.18 percent, Mizuho Financial perked 0.03 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial shed 0.50 percent, Sony Group advanced 0.85 percent, Panasonic Holdings rallied 1.60 percent and Hitachi climbed 1.37 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages spent most of Wednesday's trade in positive territory before turning lower and ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 44.14 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 42,171.66, while the NASDAQ rose 25.18 points or 0.13 percent to close at 19,546.27 and the S&P 500 eased 1.85 points or 0.03 percent to end at 5,980.87.

The lackluster day on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. Fed officials still seem to expect to two interest rate cuts this year, lowering the rate to a range of 4.0 percent to 3.75 percent by the end of 2025.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits edged modestly lower last week. Also, the Commerce Department saw a steep drop by new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May.

Crude oil price ticked higher on Wednesday as the Israel-Iran conflict, which began with Israeli airstrikes on June 12, entered the sixth straight day with casualties increasing on both sides. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery rose by $0.30 to settle at $75.15 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Was passiert, wenn ein schlankes Fintech mit einer klaren Mission den Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt aufrollt?

Im aktuellen BX Morningcalls begrüssen wir Beat Bühlmann, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von finpension – einem spannenden Fintechs im Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt.

Seit seiner Gründung 2016 hat finpension ein beeindruckendes Wachstum hingelegt: Über 3 Milliarden Franken verwaltetes Vermögen, mehr als 35’000 Kunden – und das mit einem kleinen, hochspezialisierten Team.
Doch was steckt wirklich hinter dieser Erfolgsstory? Und wohin geht die Reise?

Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) erklärt Beat Bühlmann, warum traditionelle Banken unter Druck geraten, wie man mit nur 1 Franken in Private Equity investieren kann – und weshalb Technologie, Transparenz und Unabhängigkeit die Säulen moderner Vorsorge sein müssen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.06.25 Logo WHS SBA Communications Aktienanalyse – führender Betreiber drahtloser Kommunikationsinfrastruktur
18.06.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18. Juni 2025
18.06.25 12.000-Punkte-Marke in Gefahr
18.06.25 Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
18.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Rücksetzer
17.06.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
17.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Straumann, Zurich Insurance
16.06.25 ABB: Wie wird sich der strategische Wandel auswirken?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.92 19.31 B4SSKU
Short 12’723.47 13.61 BR1SRU
Short 13’178.06 8.97 BP9SUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’959.47 18.06.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’444.18 18.56 BXGS2U
Long 11’199.11 13.61 B1SSKU
Long 10’706.28 8.74 B4PSHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD Aktie News: BYD am Mittwochnachmittag Verlust reich
Rheinmetall-Aktie ersetzt Kering im EURO STOXX 50 - IONOS und JENOPTIK wechseln Plätze
Neuer Belstungsfaktor für Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Wichtiges Patent läuft in Kanada aus - wegen versäumter Mini-Zahlung
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Anscheinend Daten von 130'000 Mitarbeitenden nach Hackerangriff veröffentlicht
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Verlustreduzierung zweistellig tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Moody’s bestätigt Baa2-Rating für Siemens Energy mit positivem Ausblick - Aktie tiefer
Zinsentscheidungen im Blick: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Airbus-Aktie gewinnt, MTU-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Airbus erhöht Dividende und bestätigt Prognose - Zusammenarbeit mit MTU
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}