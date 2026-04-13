Rally May Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 480 points or 5.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just shy of the 7,460-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to renewed tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses are also expected to open under pressure.

The JCI finishes sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, telecoms and resource companies.

For the day, the index soared 150.91 points or 2.07 percent to finish at 7,458.50 after trading between 7,346.49 and 7,488.02

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.83 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 2.19 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.90 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.54 percent, Bank Central Asia rallied 3.47 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia vaulted 3.35 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strengthened 1.89 percent, Indocement dropped 0.93 percent, Semen Indonesia expanded 1.26 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur elevated 1.52 percent, United Tractors soared 4.25 percent, Astra International climbed 2.02 percent, Energi Mega Persad improved 1.79 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.32 percent, Aneka Tambang slumped 1.07 percent, Vale Indonesia and Bumi Resources both increased 0.82 percent and Timah gained 1.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and largely hugged the line throughout the trading day before ending little changed and on opposite sides.

The Dow dropped 269.23 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 47,916.57, while the NASDAQ gained 80.49 points or 0.35 percent to close at 22,902.89 and the S&P 500 slipped 7.77 points or 0.11 percent to end at 6,816.89.

For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 4.7 percent, the S&P rallied 3.6 percent and the Dow jumped 3.0 percent.

The lackluster performance by the broader markets came amid lingering about whether the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East will hold; peace negotiations over the weekend also failed to produce a result.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a significant deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in April. Also, the Labor Department showed consumer prices advanced by 0.9 percent in March, in line with estimates.

Crude oil prices slumped Friday despite persistent tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $1.15 or 1.18 percent at $96.72 per barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release February figures for retail sales later today; in January, sales were up 5.7 percent on year.