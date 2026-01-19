Rally May Stall For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for the Ascension of Prophet Muhammad, the Indonesia stock market had finished higher in three straight sessions, surging almost 200 points or 2.2 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the Jakarta Composite Index sits just above the 9,075-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast is soft amidst ambiguity over the outlook for interest rates and ongoing geopolitical issues. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and cement companies were capped by weakness from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 42.82 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 9.075.41 after trading between 9,041.00 and 9,100.83.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.84 percent, while Bank Mandiri rallied 3.10 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia vaulted 1.56 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 4.13 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.94 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 2.69 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strengthened 1.35 percent, Indocement jumped 1.82 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.15 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur rose 0.37 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.43 percent, Astra International skidded 1.05 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 5.26 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.32 percent, Aneka Tambang dropped 0.98 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.78 percent, Timah tumbled 1.78 percent and Bumi Resources tanked 2.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but quickly faded, hugging both sides of the line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 83.07 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 49,359.33, while the NASDAQ slipped 14.61 points or 0.06 percent to close at 23,515.39 and the S&P 500 fell 4.46 points or 0.06 percent to end at 6,940.01. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent, the S&P dipped 0.4 percent and the Dow eased 0.03 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed remarks from President Donald Trump suggesting National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett may not be his choice to become the next Federal Reserve chair.

Hassett had been seen as the frontrunner to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term expires in May, but predictions now show former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh has surged into the lead following Trump's remarks - causing some uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

Trump's threats to take control of Greenland continue to attract attention, with the president suggesting he may impose tariffs on countries that don't go along with his plans for the territory.

Crude oil moved higher on Friday as traders weighed the continuing risks after reports that the U.S. is consolidating its forces in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.40 or 0.68 percent at $59.59 per barrel.