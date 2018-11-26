Rally Expected To Stall For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straight Times Index now rests just above the 3,050-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower thanks to plummeting crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 11.11 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 3,052.49 after trading between 3,034.12 and 3,056.11. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 530.9 million Singapore dollars. There were 196 gainers and 175 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust tumbled 0.89 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation spiked 0.83 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 0.80 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.76 percent, SingTel jumped 0.65 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.63 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust advanced 0.59 percent, Genting Singapore perked 0.53 percent, Comfort DelGro gathered 0.48 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.38 percent, DB Group gained 0.35 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.31 percent and Hutchison Port Holdings and Golden Agri-Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Friday in an abbreviated session after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow shed 178.74 points or 0.73 percent to 24,285.95, the NASDAQ fell 33.27 points or 0.48 percent to 6,938.98 and the S&P lost 17.37 points or 0.66 percent to 2,632.56. For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 plunged 4.4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, and the S&P fell 3.8 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected recent downward momentum amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook. A continued decline by shares of Apple (AAPL) also weighed on the markets.

Energy stocks led the way lower on the day amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil. After jumping $1.20 to $54.63 a barrel on Wednesday, crude for January delivery plunged $4.21 to $50.42 a barrel.

Overall trading activity was subdued, however, as many traders remained away from their desks following the holiday on Thursday. A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept traders on the sidelines along with the markets' early close.

Closer to home, Singapore will release October data for industrial production later today; in September, production was down 4.9 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year.