31.08.2019 20:00:00

Raleigh Carpet Cleaning Company Adds Wake Forest Location

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raleigh carpet cleaning company Phoenix Cleaning Solutions announces the opening of their new location at 5103 Unicon Drive, Unit D, Wake Forest, NC 27587. The 3,000 square foot facility provides a tremendous capacity increase for cleaning Oriental rugs and area rugs. Phoenix Cleaning Solutions specializes in carefully cleaning these valuable rugs using warm water and a neutral pH green cleaning solution to protect delicate silk or wool fibers from acidic damage. The new facility also means faster service for customers in Wake Forest, Rolesville, Youngsville, and Louisburg by reducing drive times to client's homes or businesses. For the sixth year in a row, this Raleigh carpet cleaners also received Angie's List Super Service Award.

Phoenix Cleaning Solutions has a firm commitment to providing the best quality service. As a leader in the Triangle area market for hot water extraction cleaning, they have sustained steady growth over the last 16 years. Their skill and expertise has enabled them to consistently deliver top-rated customer satisfaction. Their 1,000+ online reviews demonstrate that they are accomplishing their goal. This family-owned business strives to "treat every home as if it were their own."

Phoenix Cleaning Solutions provides residential and commercial carpet cleaning services in Raleigh, North Carolina and greater Wake County. Our services include carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, area rug cleaning, and Oriental carpet cleaning. We are a family-owned business with multiple industry awards, industry certified technicians, glowing five-star reviews, and a BBB A+ rating.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jim Mount at 919-362-1054 or email at press(at)phoenixcleaningsolutions(dot)com.

 

SOURCE Phoenix Cleaning Solutions

