14.12.2023 01:00:00

Rakuten Medical to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell-targeting photoimmunotherapy treatments based on its proprietary Alluminox™ platform, today announced that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 8-11, 2024.

Company logo red on white (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Medical, Inc.)

Rakuten Medical's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, Takashi Toraishi, and Chief Operating Officer, Abhijit Bhatia, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 10 at 2:30 pm PST. They will also participate in one-on-one investor and partnering meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by the following link. A replay of the webcast will also be archived at the same location.
Link to the webcast of Rakuten Medical's presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2024

Investors and analysts who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Rakuten Medical Leadership at the conference venue can request a meeting at 1on1 meeting request form.

Following the completion of the presentation, a full recording and presentation slides will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Rakuten Medical website.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.
Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell targeting therapies based on its proprietary Alluminox™ platform, which, in pre-clinical studies, has been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Alluminox therapies have not yet been approved outside of Japan. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer by developing our innovative treatments as quickly as possible for patients all over the world. The company has offices in 6 countries, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Switzerland and India. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

About Alluminox™ platform 
The Alluminox™ platform is an investigational technology platform based on a cancer therapy called photoimmunotherapy, which was developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi and team from the National Cancer Institute in the United States. Rakuten Medical is developing the Alluminox platform as a technology consisting of a drug, device, and other related components. The drug component of the platform consists of a targeting moiety conjugated with one or more dyes leading to selective cell surface binding. The device component consists of a light source that locally illuminates the targeted cells with light to transiently activate the drug. Pre-clinical data have shown that this activation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process that compromises the membrane integrity of the targeted cells. Therapies developed on the Alluminox platform may also result in local and systemic innate and adaptive immune activation due to immunogenic cell death of the targeted cancer cells and/or the removal of targeted immunosuppressive cells within the tumor microenvironment. Outside of Japan, Alluminox therapies have not yet been approved by any regulatory authority.

Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward looking statements that correspond to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause Rakuten Medical's business plans and results to differ from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these statements. These "forward looking statements" contain information about the status and development of our products, including the Alluminox™ platform, as well as other regulatory and marketing authorization efforts, the potential benefits, efficacy, and safety of therapies created using the Alluminox platform, and the status of regulatory filings. The approval and commercial success of the product may not be achieved. Forward looking statements relate to the potential benefits, efficacy, and safety of our therapies, and the status of regulatory filings. Such statements may include words such as "expect," "believe," "hope," "estimate," "looks as though," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "suggest," "plan," "strategy," "will," and "do", and are based on our current beliefs. In addition, this press release uses terms such as "important," "notable," and "abnormal" to express opinions about clinical trial data. Ongoing clinical trial studies include various risks and uncertainties, in particular, problems that arise during the manufacturing stage of our therapies, the occurrence of adverse safety events, situations in failure to demonstrate therapeutic benefits, and other various risks and uncertainties, both reasonable and unreasonable. For this reason, actual results, including regulatory approvals and uncertainties in the commercialization process of our therapies, may differ from published information. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update this or any other forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or events, changes in assumptions, changes in the factors affecting forward-looking statements. If one or more forward-looking statement(s) is updated, no inference should be drawn that additional updates will be made to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contact Us

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-medical-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-january-10th-2024-302014786.html

SOURCE Rakuten Medical, Inc.

