SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0924 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’773 -2.2%  Bitcoin 34’676 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9175 1.0%  Öl 73.1 -1.0% 
18.06.2021 04:00:00

Rakuten Medical and Shimadzu Corporation announce a joint development and commercialization agreement on a medical device to be used with the Illuminox™ platform

SAN MATEO, Calif. and KYOTO, Japan, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (HQ: San Mateo, Calif.; Chairman and CEO: Hiroshi Mikitani; hereinafter "Rakuten Medical") and Shimadzu Corporation (HQ: Kyoto, Japan; President and CEO: Teruhisa Ueda; hereinafter "Shimadzu") today announced a joint development and commercialization agreement to advance a medical device for use on the Illuminox platform. This partnership will allow for the development of a medical device using optical measurement technologies to support cancer treatment by photoimmunotherapy.

Company logo red on white (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Medical, Inc.)

Therapies developed on the Illuminox platform involve administering a targeting moiety conjugated with one or more dyes, which is illuminated by light at a specific wavelength. Light illumination of the targeted cells transiently excites the drug, and pre-clinical data have shown this excitation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process.

Based on this agreement, both companies will use their expertise to work toward the joint development of technology that will allow visualization, measurement, and recording of the reaction of the dye to light illumination in real-time. This will allow for optimization of light irradiation depending on the tumor. Both companies will cooperate to aim for commercialization of the medical device using the technology on a worldwide basis.

Rakuten Medical is developing therapies on its Illuminox platform, an investigational treatment platform based on a cancer therapy called photoimmunotherapy developed by Dr. Kobayashi and team from the National Cancer Institute in the United States. In September 2020, Rakuten Medical announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Rakuten Medical Japan K.K. received conditional marketing approval in Japan from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for ASP-1929 Photoimmunotherapy and a laser light device to treat unresectable locally advanced or recurrent head and neck cancer, and began commercialization in January 2021. Shimadzu is focusing on creating innovative products and services, which combine analytical measurements with diagnostic imaging in the healthcare field. Utilizing its measurement technologies, Shimadzu has worked with cancer institutes in both USA and Japan for the development of photoimmunotherapy at the pre-clinical stage.   

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing precision, cell-targeting investigational therapies on its Illuminox platform, which, in pre-clinical studies have been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Outside of Japan, Illuminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer and aims to realize a society where cancer patients can lead fulfilling lives. With its headquarters, and research and development base in the United States, Rakuten Medical has 6 locations in 5 countries, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

About Shimadzu Corporation

With "Contributing to Society through Science and Technology" as the corporate philosophy and "Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of Mankind and the Earth" as the management principle, Shimadzu Corporation operates in various fields such as testing and measuring instruments, medical systems, aircraft equipment, and industrial machinery and equipment. For the development of photoimmunotherapy, Shimadzu has also signed joint development agreements with the National Cancer Institute and the National Cancer Center Hospital East to advance the development of measurement technologies for photoimmunotherapy.

About Illuminox™ Platform

The Illuminox platform is an investigational platform based on a cancer therapy called photoimmunotherapy, which was developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi and team from the National Cancer Institute in the United States. Rakuten Medical is developing the Illuminox platform as a technology consisting of a drug, device and other related components. The drug component of the platform consists of a targeting moiety conjugated with one or more dyes leading to selective cell surface binding. The device component consists of a light source that locally illuminates the targeted cells with non-thermal light to transiently activate the drug.  Pre-clinical data have shown that this activation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process that compromises the membrane integrity of the targeted cells. Therapies developed on Illuminox may also result in local and systemic innate and adaptive immune activation due to immunogenic cell death of the targeted cells and/or the removal of immunosuppressive elements within the microenvironment. Outside of Japan, Illuminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements that correspond to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other application securities laws. These statements include various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause Rakuten Medical's business plans and results to differ from the Company's current anticipated results, beliefs and expectations expressed in this press release. These "forward looking statements" include, but are not limited to, information about the potential benefits of the collaboration between Rakuten Medical and Shimadzu, the status and development of our products and therapies, including ASP-1929, potential development of new fluorescence imaging technologies for photoimmunotherapy on a worldwide basis, Rakuten Medical's Illuminox platform development, necessary regulatory approvals, and commercial success of the product or technology may not be achieved. Forward looking statements may include words such as "expect," "believe," "hope," "estimate," "looks as though," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "suggest," "plan," "strategy," "will," and "do", and are based on our current beliefs. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update this or any other forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or events, changes in assumptions, changes in the factors affecting forward-looking statements. If one or more forward-looking statement(s) is updated, no inference should be drawn that additional updates will be made to those or other forward-looking statements.

Shimadzu

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-medical-and-shimadzu-corporation-announce-a-joint-development-and-commercialization-agreement-on-a-medical-device-to-be-used-with-the-illuminox-platform-301315194.html

SOURCE Rakuten Medical, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
17.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Pharmawerte
17.06.21 Gold – Dämpfer für die Bullen
17.06.21 SMI-Serie in Gefahr
17.06.21 Weekly-Hits: IT-Sicherheit – Systemrelevanter Wachstumssektor / Schweizer Pharma – Kampf gegen Corona & Co.
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Molecular Partners-Aktien sacken nach enttäuscht aufgenommenen US-IPO zweistellig ab
AMC-Investor: Die AMC-Aktie ist eigentlich nur halb so viel wert wie aktuell
Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt
SNB: UBS und Credit Suisse gut aufgestellt für aktuelle Herausforderungen - Aktie steigen
Swatch und Richemont-Aktien geben ab: Uhrenexporte nähern sich im Mai dem Vor-Corona-Niveau an
Online-Seminar: China New Vision - Masterplan für die Zukunft
SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit