Raken Integrates with Deltek + ComputerEase to Streamline Field to Office Operations

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated mobile field management solution for the construction industry, has announced an integration with Deltek + ComputerEase, a leader in construction accounting software.

Deltek + ComputerEase now integrates with Raken's field-first construction software to streamline construction payroll.

Raken time cards now integrate with Deltek + ComputerEase, streamlining payroll and accounting.

Previously, Raken customers who wanted to transfer crew time card data from Raken to Deltek + ComputerEase had to manually import and reformat files. This new integration eliminates those processes, effectively eliminating duplicative work and the opportunity for errors. This saves finance teams hours every week—and ensures more accurate data without the need for manual entry.

"We created Raken time cards to provide more accurate data in real time, so companies always know where they're at with production," said Raken CEO, Ty Kalklosch. "We're now giving companies the ability to click 'send', and have all that data seamlessly transferred into payroll, which means companies have more time to look at the big picture: production efficiency."

Users have the ability to turn on the integration from within Raken's control panel, which will properly format crew time card data into a format consumable by Deltek + ComputerEase. This allows companies to get more accurate crew time card data from the field—then review it in real time and automatically send it to the finance team.

"Raken offers a tremendous value to the Deltek + ComputerEase customer, with an easy to use, affordable product that a superintendent or foreman can download and start using to better communicate with the office immediately," said John Meibers, General Manager and Vice President of Deltek + ComputerEase. "Crew-based time tracking is just one of several features that Raken offers. The daily reporting, production tracking, and toolbox talks are unique in that they are built for the people and devices on the job site."

"Deltek + ComputerEase has a rich history of enabling contractors to better manage construction finances and drive predictable financial growth," said Pete Mann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Product Alliances at Deltek. "With this new Raken partnership and integration, we're excited about the potential to help our customers manage their risk and compliance burden, and the integration synergies between the two products."

Deltek + ComputerEase customers will be able to see the integration in action at Deltek Insight, Deltek's annual user conference, at the ComputerEase booth.

Raken was created to help construction teams succeed and grow with robust insights from the field. The field-first daily reporting platform helps construction teams digitally manage manpower, progress, issues and safety, all while helping teams in the field work more efficiently. Raken was named #1 for usability in G2's Jobsite Management category for Summer 2020.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, toolbox talks, photo management, toolbox talks, checklists, and more. Webcor, Level 10 Construction, John W. Danforth, are three of over 4,700 top general and specialty contractors that use Raken for their field reporting needs. Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com

About Deltek + ComputerEase

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Their industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. To learn more, visit www.deltek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raken-integrates-with-deltek--computerease-to-streamline-field-to-office-operations-301352641.html

SOURCE Raken