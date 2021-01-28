SMI 10’850 -0.5%  SPI 13’493 -0.3%  Dow 30’888 1.9%  DAX 13’666 0.3%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’557 0.6%  Gold 1’840 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’978 7.2%  Dollar 0.8877 -0.2%  Öl 55.7 0.2% 
28.01.2021 19:48:00

"Raising the Roof: February 2nd is Toque Tuesday and we are fighting to prevent homelessness across Canada!"

TORONTO, Jan. 28th, 2021 /CNW/ - Join Raising the Roof and our partner agencies across Canada on February 2nd for Toque Tuesday as we sell toques and masks in support of long-term solutions to homelessness. This year, our toque awareness campaign creative has been designed by The Local Collective. The toque represents a powerful emotional message helping to spread empathy and awareness around people at-risk of or experiencing homelessness. Some of this year's taglines include:

  • Rise up and Raise the Roof
  • Mask up to Rise Up
  • #Rise2020

What can I do on Toque Tuesday?

On Tuesday, February 2nd, we invite you to attend our IG Lives, buy a toque and JOIN IN ON THE CONVERSATION! Share your #toqueselfie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #RtRtoques, #Rise2020, @RaisingtheRoof.

Media Opportunity:

Marc Soberano, the Executive Director of Raising the Roof, will be available to discuss the toque campaign as well as issues of homelessness and the social enterprise aspect of ending this ongoing crisis. Due to COVID, instead of in-person events, we have scheduled a series of Instagram Lives happening on Toque Tuesday with agencies, Federal government members, Mayors and other influential Canadians from across the country. With your support we can continue to help those that are most at risk or already experiencing homelessness.

Where can I purchase my Toque?

Due to COVID restrictions, the best place to purchase a toque is at our website. 50% of all online toque sales revenue goes towards our agency partners across the country.

A complete event listing [http://www.raisingtheroof.org/news-and-events/events/] is available. Toque items can also be purchased online at: www.BuyAToque.org.

Where does the money go?

Proceeds from the Toque Campaign benefit community agencies across the country to help fund their vital work in the homelessness sector as well as Raising the Roof's Reside program, a homelessness initiative focusing on restoring vacant dwellings into affordable housing through social enterprise. Toque purchases make a real difference in the lives of thousands of Canadians each year.

About Raising the Roof:

Raising the Roof provides national leadership on long-term solutions for the prevention of homelessness through partnerships and collaborations with diverse stakeholders, investment in local communities, and public education. For more information, visit: www.raisingtheroof.org

SOURCE Raising the Roof

