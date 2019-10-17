Raintree Systems Restructuring Forms Raintree Rehab

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raintree Systems announces strategic decision to verticalize and commit to becoming the preferred provider of business management solutions and services for the Therapy and Rehabilitation market. This includes consolidation of its revenue cycle management services offering, currently provided by sister-company, Revignition Corporation (Rev-Ignition).

Raintree Rehab will initially serve over 350 clients and 20,000+ providers that provide over 24 million patient encounters annually. They serve clients with single locations and clients with hundreds of locations. The technology platform trusted by the largest providers nationwide will become more readily available and attainable for a broader cross-section of the entire market. With their interoperability capabilities, all or portions of their solution can be successfully employed in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), ambulatory or free-standing outpatient clinics, home-health, and via Tele-health.

"As an industry leader recognized for levering technology to better serve our clients, Raintree views this as an opportunity to fully commit to this specialty market and to elevate our influence within the profession. Our focus on empowering our clients by simplifying management of their entire business enables them to better keep their commitment to deliver quality care to their patients," said Raintree COO, Terrence Sims.

Raintree was profiled by leading industry analyst, KLAS, mid 2018. As one of only five specialty ambulatory therapy / rehab EMR vendors, Raintree was among the top 3 and was the only vendor "to have 100% of interviewed customers say they would buy the solution again."

"We have experienced great success in serving physical therapy, rehabilitation, and related practitioner categories successfully for more than 15 years. I am extremely proud of Raintree Rehab which has generated consistent top-line year-over-year ("YOY") growth, with an CAGR of 21.34% for the past 5 years; without relying on external capital or investment. Our product and engineering teams are excited about the future and are committed to delivering more technological advances," said Raintree Founder and CEO, Richard Welty.

