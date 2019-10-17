+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 02:36:00

Raintree Systems Restructuring Forms Raintree Rehab

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raintree Systems announces strategic decision to verticalize and commit to becoming the preferred provider of business management solutions and services for the Therapy and Rehabilitation market. This includes consolidation of its revenue cycle management services offering, currently provided by sister-company, Revignition Corporation (Rev-Ignition).

Raintree Rehab will initially serve over 350 clients and 20,000+ providers that provide over 24 million patient encounters annually. They serve clients with single locations and clients with hundreds of locations. The technology platform trusted by the largest providers nationwide will become more readily available and attainable for a broader cross-section of the entire market. With their interoperability capabilities, all or portions of their solution can be successfully employed in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), ambulatory or free-standing outpatient clinics, home-health, and via Tele-health.

"As an industry leader recognized for levering technology to better serve our clients, Raintree views this as an opportunity to fully commit to this specialty market and to elevate our influence within the profession. Our focus on empowering our clients by simplifying management of their entire business enables them to better keep their commitment to deliver quality care to their patients," said Raintree COO, Terrence Sims.

Raintree was profiled by leading industry analyst, KLAS, mid 2018. As one of only five specialty ambulatory therapy / rehab EMR vendors, Raintree was among the top 3 and was the only vendor "to have 100% of interviewed customers say they would buy the solution again."

"We have experienced great success in serving physical therapy, rehabilitation, and related practitioner categories successfully for more than 15 years. I am extremely proud of Raintree Rehab which has generated consistent top-line year-over-year ("YOY") growth, with an CAGR of 21.34% for the past 5 years; without relying on external capital or investment. Our product and engineering teams are excited about the future and are committed to delivering more technological advances," said Raintree Founder and CEO, Richard Welty.

To learn more about how Raintree Rehab, contact us at publicrelations@raintreeinc.com.

Raintree Systems is an industry leader that provides the most complete and comprehensive practice solutions for Therapy & Rehab. Through their approach to creating improvements in operational efficiency and increased productivity, they have become the preferred value creator for 6 out of the 10 largest PT groups in the country. Their commitment to building genuine relationships with their clients uniquely distinguishes them from other providers in the market.

 

SOURCE Raintree Systems

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
16.10.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.10.19
Gold ignoriert neue Risiken
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
16.10.19
SMI - Hält dieses Mal die 10.000?
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie steigt: 21 Gründer bringen Digitalwährung Libra in Genf auf den Weg
KTM-Aktie im Plus: Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Beyond Meat will anscheinend auch in Europa produzieren
Neuer Ärger für Deutsche Bank wegen früherer Geschäfte in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte wies der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewann daneben hinzu. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB