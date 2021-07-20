Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC in Railroads Industry|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021/PRNewswire/ --

" Increasing investments in the market and the low cost of rail freight services will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the rail freight transportation market in APAC. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The rail freight transportation market in APAC in the railroads' industry is expected to grow by USD 9.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.87% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the rail freight transportation market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the rail freight transportation market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rail freight transportation market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the rail freight transportation market vendors in APAC

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rail freight transportation market in APAC. Aurizon Holdings Ltd., China State Railway Group Co. Ltd., Indian Railways, Japan Freight Railway Co., KiwiRail Ltd., OBB-Holding AG, Pacific National Group, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero), Qube Holdings Ltd., and Twentieth Super Pace Nominees Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC Size

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC Trends

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of digitalization in rail freight services as one of the prime reasons driving the Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC growth during the next few years.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

