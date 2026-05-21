RAG-Result of AGM

21 May 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

Poll Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.

Resolution Votes for Votes against Total votes cast Votes withheld Number % Number % Number % of ISC 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 229,541,881 100.00 2,841 0.00 229,544,722 75.32% 10,549 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 224,012,817 97.59 5,531,450 2.41 229,544,267 75.32% 11,004 3. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company 229,051,721 99.79 487,553 0.21 229,539,274 75.32% 15,997 4. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors 229,098,228 99.81 442,841 0.19 229,541,069 75.32% 14,202 5. To re-elect Ken Stannard as a Director 222,613,841 96.98 6,935,654 3.02 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 6. To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director 229,503,868 99.98 45,627 0.02 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 7. To re-elect Tony Nicol as a Director 229,461,062 99.96 88,433 0.04 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 8. To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director 224,646,486 97.86 4,903,009 2.14 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 9. To elect Maeve Byrne as a Director 229,531,557 99.99 17,938 0.01 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 10. To elect Richard Harvey 229,535,703 99.99 13,792 0.01 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 11. To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director 218,130,010 95.03 11,419,485 4.97 229,549,495 75.33% 5,776 12. To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director 225,384,783 98.19 4,164,485 1.81 229,549,268 75.33% 6,003 13. Political donations 221,792,079 96.65 7,685,371 3.35 229,477,450 75.30% 77,821 14. Directors’ authority to allot shares 229,102,979 99.81 446,697 0.19 229,549,676 75.33% 5,595 15. Disapplication of pre-emption rights * 222,196,865 96.80 7,349,069 3.20 229,545,934 75.32% 9,337 16. Disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment* 222,211,073 96.80 7,334,973 3.20 229,546,046 75.32% 9,225 17. Purchase of own shares* 229,446,897 99.99 30,344 0.01 229,477,241 75.30% 78,030 18. Notice of general meeting* 229,416,078 99.94 134,098 0.06 229,550,176 75.33% 5,095

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 19 May 2026, the voting record date, was 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The Company held 7,044,269 shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the voting record date was 297,697,307.

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Sarah Whiteley

Company Secretary

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.