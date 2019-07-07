07.07.2019 07:00:00

Radsource Completes 16 ProtonPACS Installations in Q2: 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), has completed installations for 11 new ProtonPACS clients in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the company expanded its PACS service by launching five new instances of ProtonPACS for existing customers, bringing the total number of installations for the second quarter to 16.

In the second quarter, Radsource launched ProtonPACS at an imaging center in South Carolina, a primary care clinic in California and a community hospital in Texas, among other sites across the country, including University Surgical Vascular.

With four locations in Georgia, University Surgical Vascular treats a wide range of vascular conditions, helping patients avoid the costs and risks of hospitalization. When it was time to increase their medical imaging capabilities, they turned to ProtonPACS. "With ProtonPACS, we experienced a significant upgrade in our PACS functionality," stated Janet Mungenast, Operations Manager at University Surgical Vascular. "The portal gives us expanded access to images, improving efficiency and allowing us to deliver better patient care. The implementation process was professional, smooth and seamless. We are happy and confident in our choice to go with ProtonPACS."

About Radsource
Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.

 

SOURCE Radsource

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.07.19
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
05.07.19
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
05.07.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Dr. Doom" warnt vor weltweiter Rezession 2020: Massive Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Scholz verschiebt Kassensicherung - Fiskus verliert Milliarden - Presse
Google-Schwester Waymo und Lyft verbünden sich
KW 27: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Darum könnte der Acreage-Deal für Canopy Growth zum grossen Fehler werden
Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab letztlich nach. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. In den USA dominierten nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien war keine einheitliche Richtung auszumachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB